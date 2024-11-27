Twitch co-founder Justin Kan and artist manager Nicholas Parasram launch Thin Ice Entertainment

Nicholas Parasram, an artist manager and investor, and Twitch co-founder Justin Kan have launched Thin Ice Entertainment, a talent management platform targeting emerging music artists and producers.

Parasram and Kan initially worked together at Goat Capital, a venture fund Kan founded in 2020. The fund incubated and invested in early-stage tech companies including Stash and Rye.

Parasram’s background includes founding Sonar Projects, where he managed creators and secured content deals for venture-backed startups.

Meanwhile, Kan, known for co-founding Twitch — which Amazon acquired in 2014 for $970 million — brings technological expertise to the venture. An electronic music enthusiast and DJ who co-founded the Burning Man sound camp Titanic’s End, he shares Parasram’s vision of helping artists “build innovative businesses and IP alongside their artist careers.”

Thin Ice Entertainment aims to provide a range of services, including talent management, publishing, distribution, and a technology incubation lab to help artists develop their IP.

The new company has launched with a roster that includes several artists and producers, such as Stryv, the electronic music act behind the summer hit Move. The track has garnered over 1 billion views across TikTok and Instagram, topped the Billboard Afrobeats charts for three consecutive weeks, and recently received a remix from Camilla Cabello.

Parasram’s connection with Stryv dates back to 2015, when he discovered the artist’s music while seeking independent tracks for the Kanvas app. He subsequently partnered with the artist, helping launch Stryv’s career and signing him to a deal with APG in 2020.

The roster also includes Marcus van Wattum, a veteran producer with an extensive portfolio of collaborations with artists like David Guetta, Sia, Britney Spears, and G-Eazy. Van Wattum has accumulated over 3 billion streams, holds 25x platinum certification, and is a three-time Buma Award winner in pop and electronic music.

Nigerian producer Zone, signed with Avex USA Publishing, and RE\MIND round out the initial lineup, with Zone having produced tracks for Jason Derulo, Sexxy Red, Ludmilla, and Lay Bankz. The artists have already collaborated, working together on Jason Derulo’s track Limbo. RE\MIND will also be part of Thin Ice’s management.

Thin Ice Entertainment is the latest talent management firm to launch in recent months. Earlier this year, the Mushroom Group, an Australian multi-faceted music company, introduced a new talent management and partnerships agency aimed at connecting top influencer talent with leading brands.

In July, global alternative asset management firm TPG formed a new company focused on talent management, representation, and related businesses. TPG set up the venture to “acquire, invest behind, and build a diversified global business centered on talent management, representation, and adjacent verticals.” Its first investment was in Untitled Entertainment, a Hollywood talent management firm with a 25-year track record.

