Turntable Labs’ social music platform Hangout launches with Sony, Universal and Warner deals

Turntable Labs has launched a new social music platform that offers a virtual space where users can share and discover songs together in real-time.

Hangout launches with a catalog of over 100 million tracks, secured through partnerships with Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Merlin, which represents independent labels and other rightsholders worldwide.

The platform allows users to create personalized virtual spaces called ‘Hangouts’ where they can invite friends and take turns playing DJ. Turntable Labs says the concept draws inspiration from traditional social music experiences like gathering around a jukebox or listening to albums with friends, but transforms these interactions into a digital experience accessible to users worldwide.

Hangout’s features include customizable avatars, virtual dance floors, and chat functionality. The company says Hangout is poised to be “a refreshing social media alternative.”

“With our broad global partnerships across the music companies in place, Hangout begins its journey to redefine the intersection of music and social media,” said Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO of Hangout.

“Our vision has always been to create a platform that celebrates the joy of music but also helps support the music industry. Today marks a monumental step toward that goal.”

Perla’s social network ventures started in college in 2005 with Zandigo for college students, and in 2007 with Labmeeting for scientists. He then founded Turntable in 2011, introducing the concept of social music listening. Perla spent time at Facebook (now Meta), where he led product and engineering for Facebook’s News Feed on iOS.

Beyond Hangout, he co-founded Terminal.com, which secured over $4 million in funding and was acquired by Udacity in 2017. Perla also played a role in Lyft‘s passenger and driver growth during its major expansion phase.

In March 2023, Turntable secured over $7 million in a seed round. At the time, the company said it planned to use the funds to power a new social music platform that had been slated for a full public launch last year. Turntable also disclosed at the time that it was working with music industry partners to be “fully legal and licensed” for the upcoming launch.

Hangout’s launch has garnered support from major music industry players.

Mark Piibe, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development & Digital Strategy, Sony Music, said: “We’re pleased to support the continued growth of opportunities for fans to experience and listen to Sony Music artists in shared social spaces that fairly value their work. We look forward to working with Hangout to enable its users to build communities around their favorite stars and discover and curate music together.”

Kristen Bender, SVP, Digital Innovation Strategy & Business Development at Universal Music Group, added: “UMG has always strived to support the development of innovative new licensing models that drive music consumption and increase fan engagement, so we are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with Hangout.

“Social listening continues to become a key component of the fan experience, driving loyalty and conversation amongst engaged artist communities and Hangout will help power these fan experiences in a unique and compelling way.”

Rachel Scarpati, VP, Business Strategy & Business Development, WMG, said the partnership “underscores WMG’s commitment to pioneering new avenues for music discovery, fostering community, and providing fans with dynamic ways to engage and share their love for music.”

Meanwhile, Ryan McWhinnie, VP of Business & Legal Affairs at Merlin, noted the significance for independent artists, saying, “Community is at the center of independent music.”

“This partnership with Hangout brings new opportunities for our global membership and their artists to connect with fans and broaden their communities. It represents our commitment to creating innovative revenue streams and delivering unmatched opportunities for our membership,” he said.

Users can access Hangout starting Wednesday (November 13) through web browsers or by downloading the app from iOS and Android app stores.

The launch comes nine months after Hangout partnered with Beatdapp, a blockchain-based music streaming fraud detection company, to combat streaming fraud. Through the partnership, Hangout will use Beatdapp’s tools and expertise in blockchain technology to detect and prevent fraudulent activity on the platform.

Music Business Worldwide