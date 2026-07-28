Too Lost partners with Roblox to bring catalog of independent music to games and virtual spaces

Too Lost has partnered with Roblox to bring its independent music catalog into the gaming platform.

The deal makes music distributed by Too Lost – including tracks by The All-American Rejects, A$AP Ferg, Teddy Swims, and Alex Warren – available to Roblox creators to use across games and virtual spaces.

It places catalog and legacy acts at the center of Roblox‘s move to become an engine for music discovery, rather than a venue for virtual concerts.

The agreement adds thousands of Too Lost-distributed tracks to the Roblox Creator Store, according to a developer announcement published on Monday (July 27).

Developers can add the songs to their Roblox games through sound objects, jukeboxes, and background music systems.

The catalog spans hip-hop, pop, electronic, rock, and alternative genres, all distributed by Too Lost.

The launch roster also features 1nonly, Jessie Reyez, Mach-Hommy, Quavo, Royel Otis, Smokepurpp, and Luke Chiang.

“Roblox is one of the most culturally influential platforms in the world and bringing Too Lost’s catalog into that ecosystem creates a new path for artists to connect with fans in immersive, social, and interactive ways.” Gregory Hirschhorn, Too Lost

Roblox is also now showing creator-uploaded songs on game details pages, where players can hear a 15-second preview.

Gregory Hirschhorn, co-founder and CEO of Too Lost, said: “This partnership represents a major step forward in how independent music is discovered and experienced online. Roblox is one of the most culturally influential platforms in the world and bringing Too Lost’s catalog into that ecosystem creates a new path for artists to connect with fans in immersive, social, and interactive ways.”

“Partnering with Too Lost helps bring a wider range of independent music into Roblox experiences and gives creators and users more ways to connect through the songs and artists they love.” Jessica Meehan, Roblox

Jessica Meehan, Head of Music Partnerships at Roblox, added: “Music is a core part of self-expression and discovery on Roblox. Partnering with Too Lost helps bring a wider range of independent music into Roblox experiences and gives creators and users more ways to connect through the songs and artists they love.”

Too Lost reached the deal months after securing a nine-figure strategic investment led by Charles Goldstuck‘s GoldState Music and private equity firm TA Associates.

Founded in 2020, Too Lost says it serves more than 450,000 artists, labels, and other clients and distributes across more than 480 music stores and services.

Too Lost’s yearly turnover topped USD $100 million in 2025, up 130% YoY, with a client base that also includes Pink Sweat$ and Chief Keef.

Meanwhile, Roblox has spent years building ties with the music industry, hosting virtual concerts for acts including Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots, David Guetta, and NCT 127.

Warner Music Group backed the platform’s parent, Roblox Corporation, as part of a USD $520 million funding round in 2021.

Roblox’s major-label partners have also launched their own hubs on the platform, with Warner Music Group opening Rhythm City and Universal Music Group launching Beat Galaxy.

In 2024, Roblox struck a deal with distributor DistroKid and unveiled music charts as part of a push to become a destination for music discovery.

Roblox‘s user base skews toward Gen Z and Gen Alpha, which the company presents as a way for catalog acts to reach younger listeners who spend less time on traditional streaming services.

“As gaming, music, and social platforms become more intertwined, we’ll keep building tools that make music a stronger part of every game,” Roblox said in its developer announcement.Music Business Worldwide