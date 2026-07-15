Too Lost acquires Australia’s GYRO Group – in first acquisition since nine-figure raise

Too Lost has acquired GYRO.Group, the Brisbane-based independent music distribution and artist services company.

The transaction is Too Lost‘s first acquisition following the New York company’s strategic investment led by GoldState Music and TA Associates, which MBW reported in March.

It extends Too Lost‘s footprint across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Founded in 2018, GYRO.Group is headquartered in Brisbane, with operations in Australia, the USA, Canada, Brazil, and the Philippines.

The company describes GYRO.Group as Australia‘s leading independent music distribution and artist services company.

Its portfolio spans distribution, marketing, publishing, and sync, and includes flagship platform G.Y.R.O., white-label distribution service DistroDirect, artist services provider GROUP SPEED, and instrumental music service Soothe Sounds.

GYRO.Group Co-Founders Viv Mellish and Alex Wilson, alongside executives Matthew Rogers and Adrian Burke, will continue to run the business day-to-day.

Andy Irvine, Co-Founder and CEO of GYRO.Group, will keep leading the company and will additionally become Head of APAC at Too Lost, overseeing regional growth and expansion.

Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO and Co-Founder of Too Lost, said: “We have long admired GYRO.Group and their commitment to delivering best-in-class technology and service as an artist-first company.”

“Australia has one of the most exciting independent music communities in the world, and we intend to invest heavily behind G.Y.R.O. to continue to support artists, labels, managers and music businesses in the APAC region.”

“Australia has one of the most exciting independent music communities in the world, and we intend to invest heavily behind G.Y.R.O. to continue to support artists, labels, managers and music businesses in the APAC region.” Gregory Hirschhorn, Too Lost

Andy Irvine said: “From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Too Lost shared our vision around empowering independent artists and labels through technology, transparency, and service.”

“From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Too Lost shared our vision around empowering independent artists and labels through technology, transparency, and service.” Andy Irvine, G.Y.R.O

Added Irvine: “For our artists and partners, G.Y.R.O. remains the same Australian-made and artist-first company they know, now with additional resources, technology, and global reach behind it to supercharge more artist careers.

“We launched G.Y.R.O. to help export Australian and New Zealand artists and support independent musicians globally – that mission does not change. Joining forces allows us to keep building on what we started while expanding the opportunities available to our artists, partners, and team.”

Founded in 2020, Too Lost works with more than 450,000 artists, labels, and other clients, and distributes to over 480 stores and services worldwide.

Prior to the GYRO.Group deal, Too Lost had expanded largely through investments and partnerships rather than outright acquisitions.

In 2025, the company made seven-figure investments in catalog acquisition startup AntiFragile Equity Partners and independent label Rebellion Records.

It also partnered with Xposure Music to co-fund catalog acquisitions.

Too Lost secured distribution deals with South Korean streaming service Melon and direct-to-fan platform EVEN, and launched operations in the UK and Brazil through a joint venture with OnTheRadar.

The investment round from GoldState and TA, announced in March, was reported by MBW to value Too Lost at up to three times its annual revenue.

GYRO.Group traces its roots to distribution platform GYROstream, which launched in 2018 and rebranded its flagship service to G.Y.R.O. – short for Get Your Record Out – last year.

The company launched artist services venture GROUP SPEED and has grown its white-label DistroDirect platform, which it says now powers more than 500 partners across over 40 markets.

It opened its first Latin American office in Brazil in March, and its artists have won ARIA Awards and earned Grammy nominations.

Under Too Lost, GYRO.Group says it will increase investment in independent artist and DistroDirect partner advances, catalog acquisitions, and its technology platform across the APAC region.Music Business Worldwide