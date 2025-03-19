Tom Corson to receive City of Hope’s 2025 Spirit of Life Award

Warner Records Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson has been named this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Life award.

The award is handed out annually by the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) board of City of Hope, a private, non-profit research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases located in Duarte (Los Angeles County), California.

The MFEI board was founded in 1973 and has raised $170 million for City of Hope since that time.

Among the music industry figures to have received the award in past years are Jay Marciano, Lyor Cohen, Shelly and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Sir Lucian Grainge, Quincy Jones, Joel Katz, Monte and Avery Lipman, Jon Platt, and Sylvia Rhone, among others.

“Tom’s leadership, both in the music industry and as a long-time member of the [MFEI] board, exemplifies the transformative spirit that defines our work,” said Kristin Bertell, Chief Philanthropy Officer at City of Hope.

“Under his guidance and in partnership with [Warner Records Co-Chairman and CEO] Aaron Bay-Schuck, Warner Records has undergone a significant evolution – a parallel to City of Hope’s drive to transform health and cancer care for communities everywhere.”

“Tom Corson has been a driving force in shaping modern music, and his philanthropic passion reflects that same commitment.” Alissa Pollack, iHeartMedia

Evan Lamberg, President of Universal Music Publishing Group North America and Chairman of City of Hope’s MFEI board, said Corson “has been an unwavering supporter of City of Hope for years, and his leadership and dedication to both our industry and this cause make him a truly deserving honoree. Each year, the Spirit of Life campaign unites us in a shared purpose – to change lives and give hope to those in need.”

“Tom Corson has been a driving force in shaping modern music, and his philanthropic passion reflects that same commitment,” added Alissa Pollack, EVP of Global Music Marketing at iHeartMedia and President of the MFEI board.

“The Spirit of Life campaign reminds us of the power of music to heal and inspire, and Tom’s leadership will help us elevate that message even further this year.”

Corson is a four-decade veteran of the music industry, and has served as Co-Chairman and COO of Warner Records since January 2018, helping to lead the Warner Music Group-owned label to the number-three spot in market share, propelled by major artists such as Dua Lipa, Zach Bryan, Michael Bublé, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Rufus Du Sol, The Black Keys, and many others.

Prior to Warner, Corson spent nearly 18 years at RCA Records, where he rose to the position of President and COO. At RCA he helped guide the careers of Alicia Keys, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Kings of Leon, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Sia, SZA, Usher, and others.

He is also a veteran of IRS Records (where he woarked with R.E.M. and the Go-Gos), A&M Records (Soundgarden, Simple Minds, Sting, UB40), and Capitol Records (Radiohead, MC Hammer).

Corson was named to Billboard’s Power 100 in 2018, and was awarded Executive of the Year, jointly with Bay-Shuck, at Variety’s Hitmakers event in 2024.

“At Warner Records, we often say it’s not just about the song – it’s about the artist. In the same way, City of Hope isn’t just about treatments – it’s about the people, their dreams, and their futures.” Tom Corson, Warner Records

Corson said that it’s a “profound honor” to be recognized as this year’s Spirit of Life honoree.

“At Warner Records, we often say it’s not just about the song – it’s about the artist. In the same way, City of Hope isn’t just about treatments – it’s about the people, their dreams, and their futures,” Corson said.

He added: “The music industry has always been about more than entertainment; it’s about connection, transformation, and impact. I am proud to stand with my peers in championing this cause and supporting the vital and lifesaving work City of Hope does every day.”

The award will be presented this fall at the annual Spirit of Life Gala in Los Angeles. A specific day and location has yet to be announced.