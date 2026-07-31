Tom Corson promoted to new role as COO of Warner Music Group

Warner Records Co-Chairman and COO Tom Corson has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Warner Music Group, reporting directly to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Corson succeeds the outgoing Armin Zerza, who WMG announced earlier is leaving his dual CFO/COO role at the company.

In his new role, Corson will bring global marketing, merch, D2C, supply chain, and more under his purview, said Warner in a press release, “while continuing to drive strong momentum at Warner Records alongside Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck for a transitional period.”

Robert Kyncl said: “Tom is one of the most dynamic, respected, and effective executives in the music business, and a fierce champion of talent.

“Together with Aaron, he’s helped architect Warner Records’ resurgence, and we’ll leverage his vision, disciplined execution, and deep experience across the entire company as we continue to deliver for our artists and songwriters while achieving our top and bottom line goals.”

Tom Corson said: “It’s an honor to step into this role during such a transformative era for both our company and the industry at large. A huge thanks to Robert for the opportunity, as well as to Aaron and the Warner Records team for the unforgettable run.

“I’m looking forward to building on our momentum, turbocharging operations, and creating even more impactful opportunities for our incredible artists and songwriters worldwide.”

Corson joined Warner Records in 2018 as Co-Chairman and COO and has been leading the label’s business operations, strategy, and commercial development ever since.

Under Corson and Bay-Schuck, the label has delivered success for artists such as Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dua Lipa, Zach Bryan, Benson Boone, Michael Bublé, Teddy Swims, Linkin Park, Cody Johnson, and Sombr.

Prior to joining Warner Music Group, Corson spent over four decades in senior leadership positions across major music groups, most recently serving as President and COO of RCA Music Group.Music Business Worldwide