Timo Hoffmann named Head of A&R, Germany at Frontiers Label Group

Frontiers Label Group has appointed Timo Hoffmann as Head of A&R, Germany.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday (July 22), with Hoffmann joining the Italy-headquartered rock and metal company after more than two decades in the music industry.

In the role, he will work to grow Frontiers‘ footprint in Germany and deepen the label’s ties with its artists, both established and emerging.

Hoffmann started out in music journalism, then held roles in PR, catalog management, marketing, and product management at AFM Records and, later, Atomic Fire Records / Reigning Phoenix Music.

At AFM Records, he helped set the label’s creative direction and build its roster, signing and developing a number of its acts.

Atomic Fire, launched in 2021 by Nuclear Blast founder Markus Staiger, was folded into Reigning Phoenix Music in 2024.

Over his career, Hoffmann has worked with artists including Doro, U.D.O., Danzig, Thundermother, Orden Ogan, and D-A-D.

“Frontiers is more than just an innovative label – it’s a place where music truly lives,” Hoffmann said.

“The company’s expansion into the Frontiers Label Group further broadens its spectrum of musical genres and brings with it amazing new opportunities, which I’m excited to help explore.” Timo Hoffmann, Frontiers Label Group

“The company’s expansion into the Frontiers Label Group further broadens its spectrum of musical genres and brings with it amazing new opportunities, which I’m excited to help explore.”

“What Serafino and his team have created over the past 30 years is nothing short of remarkable,” he added. “Frontiers has not only become synonymous with the entire genre of melodic rock but has also successfully branched out into heavier styles over the years.”

“Their roster, consisting of legendary bands as well as great new and upcoming acts, is brimming with quality… Being invited to join this passionate team feels fantastic, and I want to thank Serafino for his trust and vision.”

Serafino Perugino, President and Founder of Frontiers Label Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Timo to the Frontiers family.”

“His deep knowledge of the international rock and metal landscape, combined with his proven track record in identifying and developing talent, makes him the perfect choice to lead our A&R activities in Germany.”

“Germany remains one of the most important markets for our genres worldwide, and with Timo‘s experience, passion, and strong industry relationships, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position and continue to grow the Frontiers Label Group with outstanding artists.” Serafino Perugino, Frontiers Label Group

“Germany remains one of the most important markets for our genres worldwide, and with Timo‘s experience, passion, and strong industry relationships, we are confident that we will further strengthen our position and continue to grow the Frontiers Label Group with outstanding artists,” he said.

Germany‘s recorded music market grew 2.3% year-over-year to €2.42 billion ($2.73 billion) in 2025, according to figures from the German Music Industry Association, BVMI.

Streaming was the market’s main growth driver, with revenues rising 4.1% to €2 billion.

The 2.3% headline figure marked a slowdown from the 7.2% growth BVMI recorded for 2024.

The appointment follows a run of hires and promotions at Frontiers.

In June, the company promoted Leo Nicholas to Managing Director, UK; Aldo Lonobile to Vice President, Global A&R; and Martina Palermo to Global Head of PR, as reported by MBW.

Earlier in July, it named Nils Wasko its Head of International Label Management.

Founded in 1996 in Napoli, Italy, Frontiers marks its 30th year in 2026.

The company has pushed further into metal and hard rock through its imprint, BLKIIBLK Records, which released Megadeth‘s self-titled final album in January.

The album was released under a deal between Frontiers and Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine‘s Tradecraft imprint.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Frontiers Label Group operates the imprints Frontiers Music Srl, FLG Records, and BLKIIBLK Records, with releases distributed globally by The Orchard.

Frontiers describes itself as one of the world’s leading independent rock labels, with a catalog spanning classic rock, hard rock, metal, and alternative.Music Business Worldwide