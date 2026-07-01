TikTok turns Madonna’s Confessions II launch into a global LIVE event, two physical pop-ups, and an in-app fan hub

TikTok is building its biggest music-marketing campaign of the year around Madonna.

The ByteDance-owned platform on Monday (June 29) announced a multi-part global push tied to Madonna‘s new album, Confessions II, which is out on Friday (July 3) via Warner Records.

The campaign spans a live-streamed album premiere, two physical pop-up venues in New York and London, and a dedicated in-app experience – three formats that together turn a record release into a multi-day event hosted on TikTok.

The centerpiece is the “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere with Madonna,” streaming on July 2 from the album’s release party in London.

The hour-long broadcast, airing one day before the album drops, will give fans a first listen to select songs from Confessions II, according to TikTok.

Madonna will be joined by Bob The Drag Queen for what the company describes as a candid conversation about the record.

Producer Stuart Price as well as Lola Leon – who collaborates with Madonna on the track “The Test” from Confessions II – will also take part in the live stream.

The stream airs at 4:30pm ET on July 2 via the @tiktok, @madonna and @iheartradio accounts, with Stuart Price, Honey Dijon, Jodie Harsh and Horse Meat Disco playing throughout the party.

@madonna Join LIVE July 2 at 4:30pm ET for the iHeartRadio x TikTok LIVE Premiere – be the first to hear songs from CONFESSIONS II #iHeartMadonna #tiktoklivepremiere ♬ original sound – madonna

TikTok said fans can engage in real time through polls, custom “like” icons, a fan Q&A and live callouts, while the event will also broadcast on more than 200 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

From July 3 to July 4, TikTok and Madonna will open an in-person pop-up and shop, the “TikTok House of Confessions,” in both New York and London.

House of Confessions, London @ The Vinyl Factory is open on July 3 and 4 from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

House of Confessions, New York @ 188 Lafayette is open on July 3 and 4 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Each venue will feature album-inspired visuals, listening moments, content-creation setups and curated merchandise, including a limited-edition TikTok vinyl variant of the album.

On July 3, the platform will also launch a dedicated Confessions II in-app experience built around interactive tasks, fan rewards and profile frames.

The activations build on what TikTok has, in recent years, turned from organic music discovery into a formal part of its business. The company has rolled out a distribution and promotion service, SoundOn, and in 2025 soft-launched a TikTok for Artists analytics and promotion platform echoing the “for artists” tools offered by Spotify and SoundCloud.

That commercial build-out has come with new obligations around content. In April, SoundOn deployed a detection service from content-recognition firm ACRCloud to intercept manipulated and unauthorized uploads before they reach streaming services.

For Madonna, Confessions II is her first album of new material since 2019‘s Madame X, as previously reported by MBW.

She told Interview magazine that she returned to Stuart Price because “the world is in a very dark place and people need to dance.”

Most of Madonna‘s recorded catalog sits with Warner Music Group, which struck a career-spanning partnership with the singer in 2021.

Madonna is certified by Guinness World Records as the best-selling female recording artist of all time, and is the first female artist to gross more than USD $1 billion from touring.

TikTok said Madonna‘s following on the platform stands at more than 5.1 million, and that fans have embraced what is being called a “Madonna Summer” since the album was announced.Music Business Worldwide