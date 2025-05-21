TikTok names SoundCloud as latest streaming platform partner for ‘Add to Music App’ feature

SoundCloud has become the latest streaming app to integrate with ‘Add to Music App,’ the TikTok feature that allows users to save music they hear on TikTok directly to their streaming app of choice.

SoundCloud users will be able to save a track they discover on TikTok directly to their Liked Tracks playlist on SoundCloud.

To use the feature, TikTok fans who have a streaming app account can hit the “add song” button next to the track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed.

Since TikTok began rolling out the feature in late 2023, Add to Music App has generated a billion track saves “and billions more streams,” ByteDance-owned TikTok said in a statement on Wednesday (May 21).

The short-video platform known for its role in music discovery first rolled out the feature with Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify integration in the US and UK, before expanding it to most countries where TikTok is available.

Since then, streaming services Deezer, Melon, and TIDAL have integrated with the service as well.

“SoundCloud has always been the go-to platform for discovering what’s next in music, from emerging artists to breakout genres. Partnering with TikTok makes it easier than ever for fans to save the songs they love and stay connected with the artists behind them,” said Emmy Lovell, SoundCloud’s Global Head of Music.

“This integration helps turn casual listeners into lifelong superfans while strengthening our commitment to fueling the next generation of music culture.”

“Tens of millions of TikTok users take advantage of the Add to Music App feature to save the music they discover on TikTok to their favorite streaming platform,” added Lindsey Kelt Zikry, TikTok’s Global Product Partnerships Lead.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SoundCloud – the leading platform helping artists to bring their music from concept to audience – to support emerging and aspiring artists in reaching new fans and superfans on TikTok.”

The launch of SoundCloud’s integration with the TikTok feature coincides with the streaming service’s launch of Move Your Music, a new feature that allows users to transfer their music libraries from other streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, TIDAL and YouTube Music.

The feature will transfer over liked songs and playlists from any of the streaming apps listed above, provided that the app is installed on the user's mobile device.