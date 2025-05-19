TikTok launches album campaigns for Jin of BTS, Avicii and Måneskin’s Damiano David

TikTok has unveiled three new artist campaigns supporting new album releases from Jin of BTS, Damiano David of Måneskin, and a posthumous release from EDM pioneer Avicii.

These campaigns follow the platform’s recent partnerships with artists including Tate McRae, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco, Billie Eilish, Rauw Alejandro, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay and ROSÉ. The platform also launched an in-app experience for Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

The #aviciiforever campaign celebrates a new 19-track compilation album from the late Swedish producer. Users searching “Avicii” will be able to access an exclusive content hub featuring music, archive footage and videos, and Fan Spotlight videos.

The AVICII FOREVER album dropped on Friday (May 16), and has been available to ‘pre-save’ from TikTok to music streaming platforms since May 10.

Despite his passing in 2018, Avicii maintains strong influence on TikTok, with 1.3 million followers and over 5 billion views of #Avicii content. His 2015 track The Nights recently went viral on the platform, accumulating almost 3 million video creations and exceeding 20 billion views.

This comes as electronic music became one of the most popular genres on the platform, TikTok said. The platform officially launched the #ElectronicMusic hub in 2024. Content with this tag received 13.4 billion views in 2024, up 45% YoY.

In September 2022, Pophouse Entertainment, the Swedish entertainment company led by former Universal Music Sweden Managing Director Per Sundin, acquired a 75% interest in the masters and publishing catalog of Avicii.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin‘s #Jin_Echo campaign on TikTok introduces multiple in-app experiences promoting his new mini-album Echo. The campaign includes mission-based profile frames, community tasks unlocking exclusive photos through the ‘Add to Music App’ feature, and an exclusive livestream of Jin’s album release party and performance of Don’t Say You Love Me @Seongsu.

Jin’s campaign comes amid the growing K-pop community on TikTok, the fastest growing genre on the platform. More than 65 million posts have been tagged with the #kpop hashtag on TikTok, with content featuring Jin generating 13.9 million videos.

This isn’t Jin’s first album launch campaign on TikTok. In November last year, Jin partnered with the platform on a multimedia campaign in support of his first solo album, Happy.

Another BTS member, Jimin, also partnered with TikTok on an in-app hub to promote his MUSE album in 2024.

TikTok has also rolled out a dedicated in-app experience for FUNNY little FEARS, the debut solo album of Måneskin frontman Damiano David. Users searching the artist’s name or album title will be able to access a dedicated page featuring exclusive content from David and community-generated videos.

The campaign includes interactive elements like the Bad Advice Only animation effect, which users can apply directly from David’s profile. Although David only joined TikTok less than a year ago, he has so far accumulated nearly 27 million likes. His single Voices has already been used in over 2,000 videos since release.

These campaigns arrive as TikTok soft-launched TikTok for Artists, a new service offering artists analytics tools to see how their music is performing on the platform, and what sort of content fans are engaging with. It also gives artists access to features for promoting their music.

The service is similar to the “for artists” services launched by music streaming platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud, which also offer analytics and promotional tools. Like Spotify’s service, but unlike SoundCloud’s, it will be free to use, MBW reported last month.

