Ticketmaster acquires ticketing platform RED UTS in Uruguay entry

Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster has launched in Uruguay and agreed to acquire local ticketing platform RED UTS.

The company’s Uruguayan site, ticketmaster.uy, went live on Monday (August 3), allowing fans to create accounts ahead of upcoming onsales.

The acquisition folds RED UTS, which Ticketmaster describes as one of Uruguay‘s leading ticketing platforms, into a network the company says spans more than 35 markets.

Ticketmaster said fans in Uruguay will get an official marketplace, technology built for high-demand onsales, and digital ticket delivery through Quentro, alongside tools designed to prevent fraud.

The move extends a run of Latin American deals by Live Nation, Ticketmaster‘s parent, which has spent the past year buying arenas and concert promoters across the region.

In July, the company unveiled a joint venture to build a 21,000-capacity arena in São Paulo, which it says will be the largest indoor arena for live entertainment in South America.

It completed three arena acquisitions in the first half of 2026 – in Bangkok, Milan and Buenos Aires – and took a majority stake in the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025.

On the promoter side, Live Nation has bought majority stakes in Bizarro Peru, Argentina‘s Dale Play Live and Dominican Republic promoter SD Concerts, and — through OCESA — Colombia‘s Páramo Presenta.

Anchoring the push is Mexico‘s OCESA, in which Live Nation raised its stake to 75% in a USD $646 million deal last year, taking its total outlay on the promoter beyond $1 billion.

“Latin America is on fire, from small to big to festivals,” CEO Michael Rapino told investors earlier this year.

Before the launch, Live Nation had already expanded through promoter and venue deals in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

BeLive Entertainment Group, the Santiago arena operator Live Nation partnered with in 2025, already stages events in Uruguay, along with Chile, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

Ticketmaster is running the new operation under Javier Parra, its market leader for Chile and Uruguay.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Uruguay to the Ticketmaster network. Our goal is to give every fan a simple, secure and transparent experience – from discovering an event to walking through the venue gates,” said Parra.

“We look forward to supporting the continued growth of live entertainment in Uruguay and connecting more fans with the artists and events they love.” Javier Parra, Ticketmaster

“We look forward to supporting the continued growth of live entertainment in Uruguay and connecting more fans with the artists and events they love.”

Adam Newsam, the company’s EVP for Latin America, added: “At Ticketmaster, we’re constantly working to make the journey from discovering an event to walking through the venue gates as seamless as possible.”

“At Ticketmaster, we’re constantly working to make the journey from discovering an event to walking through the venue gates as seamless as possible.” Adam Newsam, Ticketmaster

“Our expansion into Uruguay reflects that commitment, combining technology, innovation and local expertise to deliver a better experience for fans while supporting the continued growth of live entertainment across Latin America.”

The Uruguay entry follows Live Nation‘s second-quarter results, reported on July 30, which showed revenue of $7.7 billion, up 9% year-over-year.

Ticketmaster revenue rose 15% to $852 million, with adjusted operating income up 14% to $331 million.

The company’s international ticketing markets sold 39 million tickets in the quarter, up 12%, with gross transaction value up 20%, which it attributed to strong growth in South America.

Live Nation reported $9.07 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

Its own “free cash” measure, which strips out ticketing client funds and money held for future events, stood at about $2 billion, up from $1.7 billion a quarter earlier.

The company has guided to full-year capital expenditure of $1.1 billion, roughly $800 million of it earmarked for venue expansion.

In the first half of 2026, it spent $598.5 million on property and equipment and a further $242.6 million on acquisitions, net of cash acquired.

Neither Ticketmaster nor Live Nation disclosed the value of the RED UTS acquisition.Music Business Worldwide