Tiara Hargrave named General Manager at Influence Media’s frontline label SLANG

SLANG, a frontline label launched by Influence Media Partners in July 2024, has named Tiara Hargrave as its General Manager.

Based in New York, Hargrave, a veteran music industry executive, will oversee operations and lead strategic initiatives to support SLANG’s growth, Influence Media announced Thursday (February 6).

Before joining SLANG, Hargrave served as Executive Vice President and General Manager at Sony Music–owned Alamo Records, where she played a key role in guiding artists like Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, and Kid Cudi to global stardom. Her experience also includes key roles at Columbia Records, Universal Music Group, and Red Bull, where she honed her expertise in marketing, publicity, and artist development.

“Tiara Hargrave has a proven track record of propelling independent artists to success, and she isn’t afraid to wear whatever hat is needed to get the job done” said Rene McLean, Partner & Founding Advisor at Influence Media Partners and Founder & CEO of SLANG. ”Her entrepreneurial approach in leading projects is in step with our values at SLANG.”

Commenting on her appointment, Hargrave said, “I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the SLANG team, where I look forward to collaborating with a new level of talent and bringing fresh, innovative perspectives to the table. I am excited to contribute to the team’s dynamic vision and continue to push the boundaries.”

Hargrave’s appointment comes as SLANG, which launched seven months ago, is making waves in the music industry. The label has helped Will Smith secure his first number-one Gospel song with You Can Make It and supported the viral success of emerging rapper Truththebull’s single Hype Me Up.

SLANG’s roster includes a lineup of artists and producers, including four-time GRAMMY and Academy Award winner Will Smith, multi-platinum producer Camper (known for hits with Jay-Z, Drake, and Nicki Minaj), and GRAMMY-winning producer 30 Roc, who is behind Roddy Ricch’s diamond-certified hit The Box. The label also represents emerging talents like rapper-singer Leaf, Flatbush rap-duo The Underachievers, Atlanta-based rapper Truththebull, emerging artist, songwriter, and producer Isaia Huron, underground Atlanta rapper RY XP, and more.

Founded in 2019, Influence Media is led by Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Rene McLean, and Jon Jashni.

The company has so far secured over 30 investments in music rights, including with artists such as Enrique Iglesias, country superstar Blake Shelton, producing team The Stereotypes, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, Tyler Johnson, Logic and more.

In early 2022, the company announced a $750 million fund, backed by BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group, to invest in what it calls “high-value compositions from diverse artists.”

Last month, Influence Media confirmed that it had secured approximately $360 million in debt financing through an inaugural private securitization collateralized by music royalties from its portfolio of music rights.

