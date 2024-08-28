The Other Songs partners with Universal Music Publishing Group; signs global deal with British singer/songwriter Bruno Major

London-headquartered independent entertainment company The Other Songs has entered into a publishing partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

News of the partnership arrives alongside The Other Songs’ signing of British singer/songwriter Bruno Major – name as the “first marquee signing” via the new arrangement with UMPG.

The Other Songs was co-founded in 2018 by brothers Alastair and Billy Webber (formerly of Island Records and Warner Records) and has a global presence with offices in New York and London.

In addition to its new agreement with UMPG, The Other Songs has strategic partnerships with music entities such as Paris-based Unity Group, Berlin-based Wasted Talent, as well as a global distribution deal with The Orchard for its recorded music division.

The Other Songs’ roster has achieved over 2 billion streams, including hits from SUPER-Hi, Endor, Raffa FL, Starsmith and the UK No.1 album Sick Boi by Ren. Alastair and Billy Webber discussed the company’s history and the campaign for Ren’s UK No.1 album in this exclusive interview with MBW in December.

The Other Songs’ latest signing, Bruno Major, released his debut album, A Song For Every Moon, in 2017, and has since surpassed 1.8 billion streams across all platforms. Two of his tracks, Easily and Nothing, have racked up over 388 million and 379 million, respectively.

“Alastair and Billy have been staunch supporters of my career since day one.” Bruno Major

Last summer, on the MBW Podcast, Major, an independent artist who releases his music via AWAL, discussed his experience as an independent artist after previously being signed to a major label.

“I don’t want to come across as somebody who bashes major labels, because I think that that system is fantastic when it works,” said Major. “And there are artists [who need] a huge team, a huge machine, and a huge budget. [For that] you need to be part of the machine.”

He added: “But in order to do what I’ve done and be part of, to do it independently, you have to be a specific type of person. I do a lot myself, creatively speaking. I co-write, but I write all of the songs myself. I produce it all myself with Phairo. I play every instrument on those records. I mix the whole thing myself.”

With the UMPG collaboration in effect, The Other Songs has also announced that Jacque O’Leary has joined The Other Songs as General Manager.

“Bruno Major is best-in-class and we are beyond delighted to have him on our roster. I’m excited about what’s to come and grateful to be working.” Jacque O’Leary

Jacque said: “I’m thrilled to be continuing my music journey as General Manager for The Other Songs. Coming from the world of publishing, I’ve always appreciated songs, songwriters and storytellers.

“Bruno Major is best-in-class and we are beyond delighted to have him on our roster. I’m excited about what’s to come and grateful to be working.”

“The Other Songs is a home for great songs and writers, and Bruno sits at the core of our future plans. Alastair and Billy Webber, The Other Songs

Commenting on the UMPG agreement and Bruno Major signing, The Other Songs co-founders and brothers Alastair and Billy Webber, said: “After a 13-year wait, it is a dream come true to welcome Bruno Major to The Other Songs Publishing with the support of UMPG.

“Bruno is an extraordinary storyteller. His songs continue to change people’s lives and this partnership is an opportunity for Bruno to expand his reach into theatre, TV and film, whilst continuing to build his remarkable artist journey.

“The Other Songs is a home for great songs and writers, and Bruno sits at the core of our future plans. Special thanks to his manager, Sam Bailey, and Harbour Artists & Music, and to our publishing partners, Mike McCormack & Pete Simmons at UMPG.”

“It’s a real privilege to be able to team up with The Other Songs.” Pete Simmons, The Other Songs

On their latest partnership with The Other Songs, Pete Simmons, Head of A&R from UMPG UK, said: “It’s a real privilege to be able to team up with The Other Songs.

“After nearly a decade of friendship, seeing what Billy, Al, Jacque and their wonderful team have built is inspiring, and us getting to be a part of that moving forward is so exciting – especially with an incredible talent like Bruno.”

Bruno Major said: “I am incredibly proud to say I have signed a new publishing deal with The Other Songs.

“Alastair and Billy have been staunch supporters of my career since day one. I have watched with great admiration as they have built an idiosyncratic and passionate company that represents forward thinking, and truly believes in talent.”

Elsewhere at The Other Songs, the company has also hosted live events for songwriters, with sold-out shows at the London Palladium in partnership with the Ivors Academy raising over £125,000 for the BRIT School and Ivors Academy Trust.

The Other Songs ventured into animation via Good Morning Kevin, an original animated series made for social media in collaboration with ex-Pixar animation director, Andrew Gordon.

Alastair and Billy also founded Another Rhythm, a subsidiary of The Other Songs, which operates as an independent record label dedicated to emerging talent in the electronic music space.Music Business Worldwide