The Orchard inks global distribution deal with prominent Zagreb-based independent label, Croatia Records

The Orchard has entered into a global distribution agreement with Zagreb-headquartered Croatia Records, an independent record company that claims to house Croatia’s “largest discography of Croatian artists”.

The Orchard, a distribution and artist/label services company owned by Sony Music Entertainment, said that Croatia Records artists will now have access to its global network and “full suite of label services”.

Led by Director Želimir Babogredac, Croatia Records, formerly known as Jugoton, owns a substantial music catalog of Croatian, Serbian, and Slovenian artists.

According to The Orchard, the 70-year-old music company “has been recognized as one of the biggest revenue-[generating] labels in Central and Eastern Europe”.

Croatia Records has recently made investments in independent sub-labels across various genres including classical, jazz, instrumental, pop, rock, and folk.

The company is also directing resources toward preserving Croatian cultural heritage by digitizing its catalog of recordings and “adapting them to modern platforms and contemporary usage” to make the music accessible to a new generation of listeners.

In addition to its extensive catalog, Croatia Records has signed numerous prominent contemporary Croatian artists from various genres, including Mišo Kovač, Josipa Lisac Marko Perković Thompson, Crvena Jabuka, Dražen Zečić, Gabi Novak, Tereza Kesovija, Parni valjak, Dino Merlin, Bajaga & Instruktori, Majke, Opća opasnost, Vlatko Stefanovski, Rade Šerbedžija, Mladen Grdović, Divlje jagode, Matija Dedić, Zoran Predin, Mia Dimšić, Mia Negovetić, J.R. August and others.

Oleg Rozov, Director, Eastern Europe & Central Asia and Lia Mansola, Senior Manager, Label and Artists Partnerships at The Orchard, spearheaded the deal.

In a joint statement, Rozov and Mansola said: “The partnership between The Orchard and Croatia Records is a milestone that is sure to enrich the global music scene.

“This collaboration will provide significant business opportunities for both parties and serve as a gateway to the rich and diverse musical heritage from the Balkans, encompassing Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and beyond.

“We are excited to work with Croatia on bringing new international trends to the forefront while preserving the region’s musical traditions.”

Želimir Babogredac, added: “I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with The Orchard. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of branding our music and bringing it closer to audiences than ever before.

“Together, we aim to leverage The Orchard’s extensive network and innovative technology, to ensure that our artists reach listeners around the world, creating a more connected and vibrant music community where the best of Croatian music resides at the forefront of the global stage.”

Elsewhere at the Orchard, the company recently bolstered its operations in South Korea with key executive appointments.

In September, Myst Music, a South Asian music-focused label and artist development company, struck a strategic partnership with The Orchard.Music Business Worldwide