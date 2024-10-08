‘The main goal is ensuring that Latin culture and talent receives the recognition, respect, and opportunities it deserves, and that for years has been denied.’

Earlier this year, NTERTAIN, the Latin-focused content and media company led by Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Tainy acquired the Official Latino Film Festival.

It has subsequently rebranded the event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, as the NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival. The first version of the festival in its new guise takes place this week, from October 10-12 at the Palm Springs Museum, California.

Here, Borrero explains the reasons behind the acquisition, the shift in focus, plans for a Tommy Mottola documentary, and where Latin music goes next…

What made you want to acquire The Official Latino Film Festival?

Aligning The Official Latino Film & Music Festival with NTERTAIN was a natural step in our mission to amplify and empower Latino voices in the film and entertainment industry.

Historically, Latino stories and talent have been underrepresented in mainstream media; we represent less than 5% of leading on-screen, off-screen, and executive leadership roles. The festival has built a strong foundation for showcasing Latino filmmakers and creators and I saw an opportunity to elevate it to new heights.

Our goal is to create a larger platform that not only celebrates our heritage, but also opens doors for the next generation of Latino talent, giving them the visibility and resources they deserve to thrive.

Can you tell us a bit about the event’s background, the audience it attracts, and its role in championing Latino culture?

The event was founded in 2015 by the acclaimed Latino filmmaker and photographer Danny Hastings with the mission to elevate and celebrate Latino voices in film, providing a platform for artists to showcase their creativity, resilience, and diverse perspectives.

The festival plays a pivotal role in amplifying underrepresented narratives, especially those from indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and Afro-Latino creators. This year, nearly 60% of the films showcased are directed by women, and about 20% come from LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, highlighting the festival’s commitment to diversity. By bringing these stories to the forefront, NVISION not only champions Latino culture but also fosters a sense of community and belonging, ensuring that our rich heritage is celebrated and preserved across generations.

What are the main changes you are looking to make to the festival and why?

This year, we’re excited to lay the foundation for the future of the festival. We are making some changes, and evaluating what works and doesn’t work. We are excited to integrate a stronger music presence within the festival.

In addition to our film program, we’ll feature music panels and performances, including Mexican singer Sofia Reyes, who will debut a new song, and also Alex Ponce, the Ecuadorian pop sensation will be performing live. By blending film and music, we aim to highlight the role music plays in shaping cultural narratives and create a more vibrant and dynamic experience for our audience.

What sort of attendance numbers are you expecting, and are you looking to change the profile of the audience?

We’re expecting a strong turnout this year, with projected attendance in the thousands, reflecting both the growth of the festival and our expanded programming, including music and film.

While we’ve traditionally attracted a culturally diverse audience passionate about Latino art and storytelling, this year we’re aiming to broaden our reach even further by appealing to music lovers, industry professionals, and younger audiences who connect with our new music-focused elements.

What does NTERTAIN bring to the festival – in terms of profile, content and scale?

NTERTAIN brings a clear vision for growth, with our biggest strength being our strategic understanding of where and how to elevate the festival’s brand.

While the festival has already laid a strong foundation in terms of its message and identity, our shared objective is to expand that framework. We aim to enhance its industry credibility and bring expertise, ensuring that creatives have the best platform to showcase their work. By combining the festival’s existing ethos with our experience, we can amplify its impact, scale, and profile within the industry.

Which areas of the Latino music culture and industry are you looking to showcase?

We’re focusing on showcasing the diversity and global influence of Latino music, from reggaeton to Latin pop, while emphasizing both emerging and established talent.

Additionally, we’re focusing on the intersection of music and film through panels like Soundtrack: The Power of Music in Film, which dives into how music amplifies a film’s narrative, and Art and Innovation in Music Videos, highlighting how music videos have become dynamic, boundary-pushing art forms.

How has the wider Latino music industry responded to your acquisition of the festival and the addition of a new promotional and networking event to its calendar?

The response has been highly positive. Industry leaders are excited about the expanded opportunities for collaboration and visibility that the festival now offers.

With the addition of music panels, live performances, and a dedicated networking platform, we’ve created a space where artists, producers, directors and executives can connect, exchange ideas, and promote Latino talent on a larger scale. This is seen as a vital addition to the calendar, giving the community more opportunities to thrive.

How much of the ambition is to be a public showcase for Latin artists and how much is it about talking to the industry and making sure that the culture and talent in the sector is given more recognition, more respect and more opportunity?

I believe it’s a balance of both. We aim to provide a strong platform where Latin artists can showcase their talent to a wider audience, but just as importantly, we want to engage with the industry directly.

The main goal is ensuring that Latin culture and talent receive the recognition, respect, and opportunities they deserve, and that for years have been denied. By creating spaces for conversation and collaboration within the industry, we’re working hard to open more doors and break down barriers for Latin artists.

Is the plan to increase the presence of music, perhaps so that it becomes 50/50 between music and film?

With the global rise of Latino music, we’re excited to see its influence grow, and while we’re not aiming for a strict 50/50 split, we definitely want to increase its presence at the festival.

Our hope is to see Latino representation in the film industry grow at the same rapid pace as music. Both industries have an incredible potential to uplift Latino talent, and we plan to create a balanced platform where music and film enhance and support each other’s growth.

Where do you think the music industry is right now in terms of the rise and influence of Latin music on the global stage?

The Latin music industry is experiencing an incredible moment of growth and influence on the global stage. Latin genres like reggaeton, Latin pop, and regional Mexican music are dominating charts and reaching audiences far beyond traditional markets.

“This momentum is only going to keep building as the demand for Latino talent continues to rise worldwide.”

Artists like Tainy, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Grupo Firme, Nodal and others are breaking records, and the world is paying attention to the unique blend of culture and creativity that Latin music offers. This momentum is only going to keep building, as the demand for Latino talent continues to rise worldwide.

How much more room is there for growth – and what do you think will best drive that growth?

There’s still significant room for growth in the Latin music industry. Audiences today crave unique sounds and fresh talent, and Latin music offers just that—an authenticity that resonates globally.

Continued innovation, cross-genre collaborations, and investment in emerging Latino artists will be key drivers. As long as we push creative boundaries and keep delivering new and exciting music, the demand will only increase, and the influence of Latin artists will keep expanding.

What have been the major achievements within the NTERTAIN group so far this year?

We started the year by selling out the Choliseo in PR with Tainy, making him the first producer ever to do so. Our launching of NVISION, wrapping up season 2 of The Montaners for Disney, and our recent co-management signing of actor/artist Will Smith.

What are your main goals for next year?

Our main goals for next year are focused on expanding across multiple sectors. In music, we’re excited about signing new talent and nurturing emerging artists to continue pushing the boundaries of Latin music.

We're also really excited about a documentary about the life of the industry mogul Tommy Mottola and the second season of Los Montaner. On the sports front, we're looking into diving further by launching a docuseries on F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya and continuing to execute activations during Formula One.