Tencent Music launches ‘Music Outreach’ program, showcasing Chinese artists globally

Chinese music streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) is introducing a new strategy to promote Chinese music on the world stage.

The company announced the launch of its Global Music Outreach Initiative, which will kick off in Singapore from September 13 to 17. It will feature a series of events including live performances, music sessions, and industry forums all aimed at promoting Chinese music overseas.

Through the program, TME will partner with international music events and institutions to showcase Chinese musicians. In Singapore, the company will present live performances by Chinese acts including Liu Lian, Liu Binhao, Lu Zhengting, Qian Runyu, and the band Sir Deer at the Singapore Grand Prix Season.

Additionally, TME will host industry forums, music sessions, and engage with students and faculty at local universities in Singapore as it seeks to “foster meaningful cultural exchanges.”

“This broader engagement underscores the initiative’s aim to expand the reach and influence of Chinese music,” Tencent Music said.

To mark the launch of its Global Music Outreach Initiative, TME has partnered with People’s Daily, a local daily owned by China’s Communist Party, to create a theme song titled Hear It, featuring Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray. Additionally, a new version of the song So This Is the Sea will be released on TME’s platforms.

TME operates music streaming services QQ Music and Kugou, in-car music app Kuwo and karaoke app WeSing. In the first half of 2024, Tencent Music added about 10 million net paying subscribers, keeping pace with Spotify. The company’s overall revenue from music services rose 27.7% YoY to RMB 5.42 billion ($760.8 million) in the second quarter of the year.

The new initiative from Tencent marks its latest effort to promote Chinese artists and culture globally. Last year, the company partnered with Billboard China to launch an original music contest called THE ONE. The competition is aimed at promoting the development of Chinese music globally, allowing songwriters, emerging musicians and labels to audition based on their respective fields.

China was the world’s fifth largest music market in 2023, according to the IFPI. Music revenue in China rose 25.9% YoY in 2023, the fastest rate of increase in any of the top 10 markets.

