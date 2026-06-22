Tech startup RTM Audio launches AI music detector UAI, which issues a signed certificate with every verdict

A new music-technology company called RTM Audio has launched an AI music detector that it says produces an independently verifiable certificate for every track it analyzes.

The Los Angeles-founded company says its system, UAI, runs two separate measurements on each track, one on the production and one on the vocal, and flags a recording as AI only when both agree. RTM Audio says four patent applications are in preparation.

When the system is not fully confident, RTM Audio says, it routes the track to a human reviewer rather than forcing a verdict.

RTM Audio was founded by mixing and mastering engineers Ohad Nissim, Teezio, and Calin Enache, alongside music attorney Matt Buser.

Nissim, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, is a Grammy-nominated mastering engineer, while Teezio, the company’s CEO, is a two-time Grammy winner.

Enache, RTM’s COO, is the founder of prominent audio software company Mixwave.

“The whole point was to build something where a human artist is never accused unless two independent systems both flag the same track, and then you get a certificate, not a confidence score.” Ohad Nissim

Every UAI verdict produces a cryptographically signed certificate, bound to a track’s ISRC and verifiable against a published key, according to the company, which says the certificates are formatted for EU AI Act disclosure and DDEX metadata export.

RTM Audio says that, to its knowledge, no other detection vendor currently issues a comparable certificate: a signed, independently verifiable record rather than a confidence score.

“A confidence score is not evidence,” said Buser. “When one of these verdicts lands in front of a judge, you need a record the other side can’t wave away.”

The company says that “in internal validation across 8,236 masters, five were hard-flagged: a 0.06% false-positive rate with a confidence interval at or below 0.14%”.

RTM Audio says it will commit to that figure in writing “in every engagement, recalibrated per catalog”.

In a press release announcing UAI, RTM Audio points to a peer-reviewed study by Cros Vila et al., published in the Transactions of the International Society for Music Information Retrieval (TISMIR) in 2025.

The study built a set of AI music detectors and tested them, alongside existing commercial and open-source tools, on 30,000 tracks.

The dataset paired human recordings from the Million Song Dataset with AI tracks generated on Suno and Udio.

One commercial detector flagged 4.7% of the human tracks as AI.

The study also found that the same tool’s verdict could be flipped by resampling a file to 22.05kHz, a step that takes seconds.

“A confidence score is not evidence. When one of these verdicts lands in front of a judge, you need a record the other side can’t wave away.” Matt Buser

The stakes attached to those rates have grown as the volume of AI music has climbed.

Deezer said in April that it was receiving nearly 75,000 fully AI-generated tracks a day, more than 44% of all new music uploaded to the platform, as previously reported by MBW.

Distributors have also begun blocking AI tracks at the point of upload. Believe and its self-release platform TuneCore started automatically blocking distribution of tracks made on unlicensed AI platforms in April, which means a flag can stop a release rather than merely label it.

The legal backdrop is shifting too. The US Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the NO FAKES Act on Thursday (June 18), a bill that proposes penalties of up to $750,000 per work for an online service that fails to comply.

In the European Union, the transparency obligations under Article 50 of the AI Act apply from August 2, carrying potential fines of up to €15 million or 3% of global annual turnover.

The major labels and streaming services have been building their own AI tooling.

Warner Music Group agreed to acquire attribution startup Sureel AI on June 10, while Sony Music Entertainment led a $16 million Series A round in identity-protection company Vermillio in March 2025.

Deezer, which began licensing its detection technology to the wider industry in January, released a free cross-platform detector on June 11.

The consumer-facing tool extends to listeners a detection system that Deezer has until now deployed inside its own platform and licensed to industry partners.

The Paris-headquartered company first launched its AI detection tool in January 2025, and says it became the first streaming service to tag fully AI-generated music at the platform level in June 2025.

Deezer began commercially licensing that technology to the wider music industry in January, with French collecting society Sacem as its first partner. It expanded that effort in March through its revamped Deezer for Business unit, and named Hungarian performers’ rights body EJI as a licensee later that month.

RTM Audio says it is positioning UAI as an independent layer that sits outside any single label or platform.

“We mix and master this music for a living. We hear the artifacts these generators leave behind,” said Nissim.

“The whole point was to build something where a human artist is never accused unless two independent systems both flag the same track, and then you get a certificate, not a confidence score.”

Music Business Worldwide