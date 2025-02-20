T-Pain sells publishing catalog and select masters to HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners has agreed to acquire the publishing catalog and select masters of artist, producer and songwriter T-Pain.

T-Pain is a six-time Grammy Award winner. HarbourView notes that he has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, and racked up 10 No.1s on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We are excited to welcome T-Pain, a true trailblazer in the music industry, to the HarbourView family,” said HarbourView Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke.

Added Sherrese Clarke: “His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.”

T-Pain said: “I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music.”

Added T-Pain: “This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Since its inception in 2021, HarbourView says that it has amassed roughly $1.45 billion in regulatory assets under management including over 60+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling.

The firm’s music portfolio features a catalog of more than 29,000 songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company’s portfolio of music assets includes James Fauntleroy, George Benson, Noel Zancanella, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown, Full Force and more.

Last year, HarbourView secured $500 million in debt financing led by investment giant KKR.

In an interview with MBW last year, Sherrese Clarke said HarbourView has a “global audience frame” and is “focused on building an investment firm across the entertainment, media, and sports segments. We invest in things outside of music [and] what that creates is a very rich ecosystem. It is more than acquiring only music and music catalogs.”

HarbourView noted that this year marks 20-years of T-Pain as a household name. The artist is behind mega hits including Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’), Bartender (feat.Akon), I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper) (feat. Mike Jones), Flo Rida’s Low, I’m Sprung, and many more.

His caree has seen him team up with the likes of Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, E-40, Ne-Yo, Pitbull, Sean Paul, 6LACK, Denzel Curry, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Lily Allen, Kehlani, and Jacob Latimore.

His numerous awards and accolades include six Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song for Good Life with Kanye West in 2008; for his participation on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III (2009) and Tha Carter IV (2012); for “Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals” for Jamie Foxx’s Blame It, in 2010; for his participation on Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book in 2017; and as a songwriter on Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic in 2018.

Most recently, he has been featured on numerous projects including GloRilla’s recently released I LUV HER” Meghan Trainor’s Been Like This, and Love You More with EARTHGANG and Spillage Village.

T-Pain is also popular Twitch streamer and is head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming & Nappy Boy Dranks, is a Global Gaming League Board Member and Executive Director of Strategy, podcast host, director and editor, drift driver, actor, and author.

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. T-Pain was represented by Joey Halbardier of Halbardier A.P.C. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

