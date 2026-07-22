Sync agency Nothing Standard launches publishing JV with UMPG UK and record label via Virgin Music

Nothing Standard, the London-based creative sync agency, has launched a music publishing company in collaboration with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and a record label distributed by Virgin Music Group (VMG).

The company announced the two ventures on Tuesday (July 21).

Singer-songwriter Morgan Harper-Jones is the first signing to Nothing Standard Publishing through the UMPG collaboration.

Both ventures – Nothing Standard Publishing and Nothing Standard Recordings – have been built around sync, according to the company.

Nothing Standard Recordings launched with distribution via Virgin Music Group, and its first releases arrived in June alongside syncs in Amazon Prime Video‘s film Your Fault: London, the company said.

Morgan Harper-Jones released her debut album Up To The Glass in 2024.

Her version of Coldplay‘s Yellow, recorded with composer Tom Howe, features in the 2026 film Reminders Of Him.

Her EP Water Under The Bridge is due for release on July 29 via co:brand.

“Over the past five years, we’ve been trusted to represent exceptional catalogs and connect their music with audiences around the world,” said Nothing Standard founder and MD Tristan Wilson.

“These new ventures allow us to bring that same philosophy to music we’re developing ourselves, working alongside artists and songwriters from the earliest stages of the creative process.”

“These new ventures allow us to bring that same philosophy to music we’re developing ourselves, working alongside artists and songwriters from the earliest stages of the creative process.” Tristan Wilson, Nothing Standard

UMPG UK Head of A&R Pete Simmons said: “Nothing Standard are good people, doing brilliant work. They’re true collaborators, permanently curious and leading by example.

“After several writing camps and successful projects together, it’s only right we formalize our collaborative relationship.”

“After several writing camps and successful projects together, it’s only right we formalize our collaborative relationship.” Pete Simmons, UMPG

UMPG Senior Vice President for Film & TV Europe, Tom Foster, said: “Nothing Standard have built an incredible reputation for themselves and I’m delighted about their new signing Morgan Harper-Jones.

“We love working with them, in particular, the sync writing retreats we have run together have been a huge success.”

“Nothing Standard is at the vanguard of companies whose mission is to expand opportunities for artists around the world.” Nick Roden, Virgin Music Group

Virgin Music Group‘s President of Europe, Nick Roden, said: “Nothing Standard is at the vanguard of companies whose mission is to expand opportunities for artists around the world.

“We are excited to welcome them into the Virgin Music Group family and look forward to working alongside them to launch and build their new label.”

According to the company, Nothing Standard represents independent labels including Sub Pop, Stones Throw, Moshi Moshi Records, co:brand, DAP, gamma. and Artist Theory as their in-house sync and licensing team.

It also works with management companies including Various Artists Management, September and Method Music, plus the catalogs of Seeker Music Group, Bella Figura Music and Rezonate.

The launches take Nothing Standard beyond representing other rights holders’ catalogs and into signing and developing its own artists and songwriters, adding label and publishing arms to its sync agency.

Both new partners sit within Universal Music Group.

UMPG has continued to add writers under its UK A&R team, extending its global publishing agreement with Idris Elba in October 2025, in a deal also handled by Pete Simmons.

Virgin Music Group has signed a run of distribution deals with independent and newly launched labels.

In June, advertising group Havas launched a label, VOLYUM, that pairs emerging artists with brands, with VMG handling distribution.

In April, VMG partnered with Ari Elkins and Joey McCarthy’s Suede Records.

Virgin Music Group recently unveiled a new global leadership team, following its USD $775 million acquisition of Downtown Music Holdings, which completed in February 2026.

The launch adds to a run of partnerships between Universal Music Group‘s companies and independent music businesses working in sync, brands and artist services.Music Business Worldwide