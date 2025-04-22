Superfan platform Sesh raises $7m led by Miura Global

Sesh, a platform that connects fans with their favorite artists through interactive experiences, exclusive content and live events, has raised $7 million led by Miura Global with participation from angel investors in the music and tech industry.

With these funds, Sesh says that it aims to “expand its platform capabilities, onboard more artists, and enhance its technology to provide deeper insights and engagement opportunities”.

Sesh, founded by Pepe del Rio, Iñigo-Hubertus Bunzl Pelayo and María José Guzman, says that it was “built on the belief that superfans are the key to sustained success in the music industry”.

The company says that it works with more than 250 artists such as Yeri Mua, Anitta, Alleh & Yorghaki, Mau y Ricky, Lasso, Timø, Nathy Peluso, Zoe Gotusso and more, with a combined 750million–plus monthly listeners on Spotify, 1 Billion followers on social media and 44 Grammy nominations last year alone.

Additionally, the company is launching its Member Card, allowing fans to register and download a digital pass to their phone’s wallet.

The company says that by using the Member Card, artists can send direct push notifications to their fans’ phone wallets, “going beyond the access streaming platforms and social media channels provide”.

“Artists can direct audiences to a new music release, exclusive merch drop, VIP event invite, or presale tickets directly within the ecosystem,” added the company in its announcement on Tuesday (April 22).

Sesh claims that “traditional social media platforms often create barriers between artists and their most engaged audience, limiting direct communication and access to data”.

The company claims that with its own platform, artists get “unprecedented access and a direct line to their fans, including full ownership of essential data such as email, location, name, date of birth and engagement insights, empowering creators to own and cultivate their audience relationships without relying on third-party platforms”.

“All you need is a few hundred fans who are actually engaged to pursue music as a career, and our mission at Sesh is to allow as many artists as possible to make a career out of doing what they love.” Pepe Del Rio, Sesh

“There’s such a huge gap in the artists that are able to make a living in the music industry and the talented people who are forced to treat it like a hobby because they can’t effectively monetize their audience,” said Pepe Del Rio, co-founder and CEO, Sesh.

“All you need is a few hundred fans who are actually engaged to pursue music as a career, and our mission at Sesh is to allow as many artists as possible to make a career out of doing what they love.”

Sesh’s funding announcement arrives amid a continued focus on superfans in the music industry.

We learned a couple of weeks ago, for example, that Warner Music Group‘s long-awaited superfan app is moving closer to reality, with Ed Sheeran lining up as its first featured artist.

Warner’s entry into the superfan platform space follows the success of HYBE’s Weverse, which reached 150 million cumulative global downloads in 2024.

Elsewhere, Kakao Entertainment, a major player in the Korean entertainment industry and rival to HYBE, launched its own platform called Berriz last month.

Universal Music Group has also signaled its focus on superfans. In September 2024, UMG’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President of Operations, Boyd Muir, noted that “Superfans, the most avid 20% to 30% of all music listeners, once drove more than 70% of recorded music spending.”

Spotify is also planning to launch a ‘Music Pro’ tier that could include access to “superfan clubs,” according to its CEO, Daniel Ek.Music Business Worldwide