Suno’s latest legal opponent fought the tobacco industry – and won a quarter of a trillion dollars

Suno and Udio have a new adversary in their copyright fight with independent musicians: Hagens Berman, the law firm that took on the tobacco industry.

The firm has joined forces with Delgado Entertainment Law to represent independent artists whose recordings were allegedly copied without permission to train the two companies’ AI music-generation models.

Hagens Berman announced the move on Monday (June 22), the same day it filed an amended complaint against Udio in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The firm’s arrival raises the stakes for Suno and Udio.

Hagens Berman represented 13 US states in what it describes as the largest recovery in litigation history, a settlement with the tobacco industry that the firm values at $260 billion.

Co-founder Steve Berman served as special assistant attorney general for those states in State of Washington, et al. v. Philip Morris, et al., the case behind that recovery.

“Independent artists and producers represent the heart and soul of the music industry, and in the landscape of AI, they stand to lose the most,” said Berman, the firm’s managing partner.

“We believe that Udio and Suno have blatantly stolen works from millions of independent artists and have violated the terms of online platforms in order to do so.” Steve Berman, Hagens Berman

Berman added: “We believe that Udio and Suno have blatantly stolen works from millions of independent artists and have violated the terms of online platforms in order to do so.”

The complaint alleges that Udio‘s conduct was “not only unlawful, but an unconscionable attack on the music community’s most vulnerable and valuable creators.”

The case Hagens Berman has joined was first filed in June 2025 by country musician Tony Justice and his label, 5th Wheel Records.

Justice, a full-time truck driver whose song Last of the Cowboys has been streamed more than 8 million times on music platforms such as Spotify, sued both companies in June last year, in separate complaints against Suno in Massachusetts and Udio in New York.

That lawsuit argued that “rather than simply license these copyrighted songs like every other tech-based business does, Suno/Udio elected to simply steal the songs and generate AI-soundalike music at virtually no cost.”

The suits now name Anthony Justice, 5th Wheel Records and My Heartland Publishing as plaintiffs, on behalf of independent artists who released music on streaming services since 2021.

The complaints claim that Suno and Udio circumvented the technological measures used by YouTube, Spotify and other distributors to copy “tens of millions” of recordings, the majority of them owned by independent artists.

The plaintiffs allege Suno and Udio then repackaged those works into AI-generated songs that compete in the same marketplace as the originals.

On May 21, the federal court hearing the Udio case denied in part the company’s motion to dismiss, upholding claims under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

A separate federal court has yet to rule on Suno‘s motion to dismiss the case against it.

The DMCA claims center on “stream-ripping,” a method of downloading audio that the major labels suing the AI firms have also alleged.

When the three majors expanded their own case in September 2025 to allege stream-ripping, Suno asked the court to dismiss the claim.

Suno did not deny stream-ripping music from YouTube, but its lawyers argued the practice is not illegal under the DMCA.

The labels responded that “the violation lies in the circumvention, not the reason for it,” in a brief filed in October 2025.

“Working alongside a firm with the experience and track record of Hagens Berman strengthens our ability to pursue these claims and advocate for independent artists at scale,” said Krystle Delgado, founder of Delgado Entertainment Law and lead attorney on the class actions.

“Working alongside a firm with the experience and track record of Hagens Berman strengthens our ability to pursue these claims and advocate for independent artists at scale.” Krystle Delgado, Delgado Entertainment Law

A second group of independent artists, led by songwriter David Woulard, filed its own class actions against Udio and Suno in October 2025 in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Brought by law firm Loevy & Loevy, the Woulard complaints allege copyright infringement and stream-ripping, alongside claims under Illinois‘ Biometric Information Privacy Act and Right of Publicity Act over the alleged use of artists’ voiceprints and identities.

The independent-artist cases follow the litigation brought by the major labels, which sued Suno and Udio in June 2024 through the RIAA for “mass infringement” of copyright.

Two of the three majors, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, have since moved from litigation to licensing.

UMG agreed a settlement with Udio in October 2025, but remains in active litigation with Suno.

Warner reached its own settlement with Udio a month later. WMG then became the first major to settle with Suno, in a deal the companies called “first-of-its-kind” that also saw Suno acquire the concert-discovery platform Songkick from Warner.

Sony Music remains in litigation against both Suno and Udio.

Suno is separately fighting to keep the terms of its Warner settlement away from UMG and Sony, which remain plaintiffs against the company.

Suno and Udio are not the only companies facing music-copyright claims.

Suno is the subject of a separate copyright lawsuit in Germany, filed by collecting society GEMA in January 2025.

Separately, in March 2026, a group of independent artists, several of them also plaintiffs against Suno and Udio, sued Google, alleging it trained its Lyria 3 model on copyrighted recordings from YouTube.

“Udio and Suno have attempted to hide their infringement behind flimsy fair-use arguments that we believe do not hold up to their behavior,” Berman said.

The lawsuits against Suno and Udio seek damages for affected artists and an injunction to end what the firm calls “massive and ongoing infringement” of their rights.Music Business Worldwide