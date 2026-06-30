Suno sued by Winamp subsidiary Jamendo, as firm files new copyright suit just a week after suing Nvidia

Winamp Group‘s music licensing subsidiary Jamendo has filed a copyright lawsuit against generative AI music company Suno.

The complaint, which you can read in full here, was filed in a US federal court in Massachusetts on Monday (June 29) against Suno, Inc.

The lawsuit comes days after Jamendo sued chipmaker Nvidia in the United States, and is the second copyright complaint the Winamp subsidiary has brought against an AI developer in under two weeks.

The complaint relates to the alleged unauthorized use of musical content and associated data operated by Jamendo in the development and operation of AI technologies, Winamp Group said.

It includes claims for copyright infringement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, as well as unfair and deceptive business practices under Massachusetts law.

The copyright claims are brought under the US Copyright Act and seek monetary damages and injunctive relief, according to the company.

In the complaint, Jamendo says Suno “blatantly disregarded” its intellectual property rights by using its catalog and data to develop its AI platform “without any authorization.”

The case centers on the MTG-Jamendo Dataset, a research collection of more than 55,000 tracks that Jamendo built from its catalog around 2019.

The US Copyright Office issued a registration for the dataset on June 17, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Suno used the dataset to train its AI, including an early open-source model called Bark that it says was built in part on roughly 919 hours of Jamendo audio.

Jamendo made the dataset available for non-commercial research only, and says any commercial use requires a paid license from the company.

Suno‘s use of the data to train a commercial AI system fell outside that grant and amounts to “willful” copyright infringement, the complaint says.

Citing Suno‘s own public statements, the complaint says the company “embraces the view that ‘impatience is a virtue'” and emphasizes “extreme speed” in building its service.

Jamendo says it invoiced Suno for the unauthorized use on September 29 last year, and that Suno confirmed receipt by October 3 but did not pay.

Jamendo‘s Belgian counsel sent a formal notice of default on October 14, the complaint says. Jamendo is seeking an injunction, plus actual damages and Suno‘s profits of “no less than” €17.8 million, according to the complaint.

In the alternative, it is seeking statutory damages of up to $30,000 per infringed work, rising to $150,000 per work where infringement is found to be willful.

That Nvidia complaint was filed on June 22 in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

It accuses the chipmaker of training two of its AI audio models, Fugatto and Audio Flamingo, on the same MTG-Jamendo Dataset.

Jamendo says the proceeding against Suno is separate from the Nvidia case, but that both raise similar issues over the alleged unauthorized use of its content to develop AI.

The dispute with Nvidia has also reached a court in Belgium, where the Ghent Enterprise Court confirmed its jurisdiction in June over a related commercial claim of about €16 million.

Jamendo had publicly threatened legal action against both Nvidia and Suno in 2025.

Jamendo‘s suit adds to the copyright litigation Suno already faces in the US and Europe.

Suno remains in litigation with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, which are seeking to add more than 61,000 recordings to their case.

That major-label case is being heard in the District of Massachusetts, the same federal district where Jamendo has now filed.

Suno also faces separate copyright suits from Denmark’s Koda and Germany’s GEMA.

Suno settled with Warner Music Group in November 2025. Suno argues that training its AI models on copyrighted music is permitted as fair use.

“The filing of this complaint marks another important step in Jamendo’s efforts to protect the rights of artists in an environment where artificial intelligence is transforming the music industry,” said Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer of Winamp Group.

THE FILING OF THIS COMPLAINT MARKS ANOTHER IMPORTANT STEP IN JAMENDO’S EFFORTS TO PROTECT THE RIGHTS OF ARTISTS IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS TRANSFORMING THE MUSIC INDUSTRY. Alexandre Saboundjian, Winamp Group

“We believe that innovation and respect for intellectual property must go hand in hand to ensure a sustainable ecosystem for creators, rights holders and the companies developing tomorrow’s technologies.”

Jamendo said the proceedings “concern broader questions regarding the use of copyrighted works in the training and development of generative artificial intelligence systems.”

Suno reached its $5.4 billion valuation in a Series D round that raised more than $400 million, led by Bond Capital.

Winamp Group is listed on Euronext Growth in Brussels and Paris, and owns the Winamp platform, copyright management company Bridger and Jamendo.

Winamp Group said the proceedings are at an early stage and that no assurance can be given regarding their outcome or potential financial impact.Music Business Worldwide