Suno is ‘building toward IPO readiness’

Suno wants its next senior finance hire to help the AI music company “build toward IPO readiness.”

That’s according to a job listing for a Director of Accounting at the firm, spotted by MBW.

Suno describes the position as “the Controller’s right hand and one of the first hires” on an accounting team it is building “from the ground up.”

The listing states that the job’s responsibilities include leading Suno “through its first-year financial statement audit” and building “toward the controls and rigor required for IPO readiness.”

The successful candidate will own “the monthly close, consolidations, and the general ledger” for what Suno calls a “high-growth, global business,” according to the listing.

The news arrives a month after the company raised over $400 million at a $5.4 billion valuation, more than double the $2.45 billion it reached seven months earlier.

The company employs around 200 people and plans to grow that headcount by as much as 70% by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Suno surpassed 2 million paid subscribers in February, when CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman said it had reached $300 million in annual recurring revenue.

The company has also been hiring senior music-industry executives, appointing former YouTube and Atlantic Records veterans to its commercial and marketing teams in recent weeks.

Those hires joined a team that includes Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Sirota, the former CEO of Merlin.

In July 2025, Paul Sinclair, who spent over two decades at Warner Music Group in various roles, joined Suno as Chief Music Officer.

Suno is led by CEO Mikey Shulman.

Amid its fundraising and recruitment activities, Suno continues to defend against copyright infringement lawsuits in multiple markets.

The three major music companies, acting through the RIAA, sued Suno and rival Udio in 2024, alleging “mass infringement” of copyright.

Suno settled with Warner Music Group in November 2025, in a deal the companies called a “first-of-its-kind partnership.”

MBW founder Tim Ingham has written on multiple occasions that he believes Warner obtained an equity stake in Suno as part of that licensing deal.

But Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment remain in active copyright litigation with the company, alongside European collecting societies Koda of Denmark and Germany’s GEMA.

A group of independent artists is also pursuing a proposed class action against Suno.

For the Director of Accounting role, the company is seeking someone with “8-10 years of progressive accounting experience,” a CPA qualification, and “deep technical US GAAP expertise.”

Suno says “first-year audit experience is ideal,” and lists “IPO readiness, SOX, global / multi-entity, or M&A / integration experience” among the nice-to-have qualifications, alongside “familiarity with music royalties or content / IP-related accounting.”

The San Francisco-based role, posted last month, carries a base salary of between $210,000 and $260,000.

The listing also asks the hire to bring a “measured, meaningful approach to AI” to Suno‘s accounting team, and to design “AI-enabled automation” for it.

Suno frames the position as “a builder’s role” that partners with “FP&A, People, Legal, and the broader business.”

According to LinkedIn, Suno’s Controller hiring for the Director of Accounting role at the company is Jake McNeill, who joined Suno five months ago.

McNeill, according to his LinkedIn profile, is the former VP, Global Controller of Sony Group Corp-owned Crunchyroll.

The Director of Accounting role is one of several finance roles the company is currently recruiting for.

Among those positions is a Manager/Senior Manager of Strategic Finance. One of their responsibilities will be to “support capital markets activity — including investor relations materials, board reporting, and fundraising processes — that tell our financial story to external stakeholders”.

Elsewhere at Suno, the company is also exploring the launch of a developer API for its AI platform.

The company’s Chief Product Officer, Jack Brody, revealed the plans in a LinkedIn post earlier this month, publishing a link to an intake form inviting developers to apply for early access.

Brody described the initiative as a precursor to what he called Suno’s “partner powered model.”

MBW has reached out to Suno for a comment.Music Business Worldwide