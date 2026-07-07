Suno hires ex-Atlantic Records and YouTube veterans in senior roles

A former YouTube music executive who led the platform’s major label business development is joining Suno, the AI music generator that remains in active copyright litigation with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

Christian Bowne joins Suno as Director and Head of Music Business Development, while Grace James, formerly Executive Vice President of Creative Marketing at Atlantic Records, joins as Vice President and Head of Artist Marketing and Editorial.

According to a press release, Bowne‘s appointment “comes as Suno prepares to launch its first partnered music model developed with the industry.”

Suno‘s only licensing partnership with a major music company to date is its November 2025 deal with Warner Music Group.

During a 16-year tenure at YouTube, Bowne was responsible for licensing and launching the platform’s music products, including helping to establish user-generated content as a monetization channel for the music industry.

He also helped license and launch YouTube‘s subscription products, Shorts, and Dream Track experiments, according to the company.

Dream Track, powered by Google’s Lyria AI model, lets creators generate 30-second YouTube Shorts soundtracks using the AI-generated voices of participating artists.

According to Suno, “In his work on each of these initiatives, Christian served as a critical bridge to create new opportunities for both the platform and the label partners.”

As Head of Music Business Development, Bowne will lead Suno‘s licensing strategy and industry partnerships.

He joins a commercial team led by Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Sirota, the former CEO of Merlin, who joined Suno earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners to build products that expand what’s possible for creatives while creating long-term value for the music ecosystem.” Christian Bowne

“I’ve spent nearly two decades helping navigate the evolution of digital music, and I’ve seen how the best technology partnerships create new opportunities for artists, fans and the industry,” said Bowne.

“That’s what excites me about Suno. I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners to build products that expand what’s possible for creatives while creating long-term value for the music ecosystem.”

Grace James, meanwhile, spent nearly two decades in music marketing, most recently as Executive Vice President of Creative Marketing at Atlantic Records.

There, she led campaigns for artists including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, Alex Warren and Lizzo – including Lizzo‘s Grammy Award-winning Cuz I Love You and Special.

Earlier in her career, she served as Director of Marketing at Roc Nation and Head of Marketing at TIDAL, where she led campaigns for Rihanna‘s ANTI, Kanye West‘s The Life of Pablo, and Beyoncé‘s Lemonade.

In her new role, James will lead artist marketing across Suno and design campaigns to support independent artists as part of the company’s Spark incubator program, which launched last month.

“Suno is already working with artists at every stage, and I’m excited to expand the ways we support them, from helping them create and engage with fans to building sustainable careers.” Grace James

“I’ve seen firsthand the weight artists carry when creating and promoting their music,” added James.

“The expectations keep growing, while the number of resources and partners available to support them often doesn’t. I’ve spent my career helping artists break through, connect with audiences and build lasting careers.

“That’s why it was important to me to join a company that genuinely puts artists at the center. Suno is already working with artists at every stage, and I’m excited to expand the ways we support them, from helping them create and engage with fans to building sustainable careers.”

James joins a Music Partnerships team led by Chief Music Officer Paul Sinclair, who spent two decades at Warner Music Group‘s Atlantic Records and joined Suno in July 2025.

Suno has made five senior music industry appointments in the past 12 months, also hiring former Spotify executive Sam Berger as Senior Director of Artist Partnerships in February this year.

Last week, Suno Chief Product Officer Jack Brody revealed plans for a developer API, describing it as a precursor to what he called Suno‘s “partner powered model.”

Brody joined Suno as CPO in late 2024, having previously spent a decade at Snap, where he served as Head of Product.

The hires come during a period of rapid growth for Suno, which raised over $400 million in Series D funding last month at a $5.4 billion post-money valuation.

In February, CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman said the platform had surpassed 2 million paid subscribers and $300 million in annual recurring revenue.

Suno also faces copyright claims from European music rights organizations including Denmark‘s Koda and Germany‘s GEMA.Music Business Worldwide