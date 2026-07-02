Suno explores developer API, seeking apps ‘that unlock experiences generative music makes possible for the first time’

Suno is exploring the launch of a developer API for its AI music generation platform.

The company’s Chief Product Officer, Jack Brody, revealed the plans in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday (July 1), publishing a link to an intake form inviting developers to apply for early access.

Brody described the initiative as a precursor to what he called Suno’s “partner powered model.”

“Ahead of our partner powered model, we’re exploring a developer API and want to hear from you before we start building,” Brody wrote.

“We plan to start with a curated group of partners so we can develop this thoughtfully, and we’re especially interested in applications that unlock experiences generative music makes possible for the first time,” Brody added.

Suno does not currently offer an official public API.

While third-party developers have built unofficial API wrappers around Suno’s platform, the company has not released self-serve developer access or published its own API documentation.

An API, or application programming interface, lets one software system communicate with another and request its services.

In Suno’s case, a developer API would let outside apps send text prompts to its music-generation models and receive finished audio in return.

Developers could then build music generation into their own products, rather than routing users through Suno’s app or website.

“We plan to start with a curated group of partners so we can develop this thoughtfully, and we’re especially interested in applications that unlock experiences generative music makes possible for the first time.” Jack Brody, Suno

The intake form, hosted on Suno’s Typeform page, states: “We’re beginning to explore a developer API, starting with a curated group of partners.”

The form adds: “Please complete this form to express your interest. We’ll be in touch with a small group of folks to learn more.” Suno has not disclosed a timeline for the API’s potential launch.

Brody joined Suno as CPO in late 2024, having previously spent a decade at Snap, where he served as Head of Product.

His appointment was one of several high-profile hires as Suno built out its leadership team, alongside former Warner Music Group executive Paul Sinclair as Chief Music Officer and former Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota as Chief Commercial Officer.

The developer API exploration comes during a period of rapid growth for Suno.

The company raised over $400 million in Series D funding in June at a $5.4 billion post-money valuation, more than double the $2.45 billion it achieved after its $250 million Series C in November 2025.

In February, CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman said the platform had surpassed 2 million paid subscribers and $300 million in annual recurring revenue, with over 100 million people having used Suno since launch.

Suno’s only licensing partnership with a major music company to date is its November 2025 deal with Warner Music Group, which settled WMG’s copyright lawsuit against the company and included Suno’s acquisition of concert-discovery platform Songkick.

Suno has said it will launch licensed models built on the WMG partnership, though no timeline has been confirmed.

Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment remain in active litigation with the company, and last month sought to add over 61,000 copyrighted sound recordings to their claims.

Last week, Suno launched an incubator program called Spark for independent artists, offering grants, mentorship, and marketing support – though MBW reported that the program’s terms included an anti-disparagement clause barring participants from portraying the company in a negative light.Music Business Worldwide