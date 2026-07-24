StubHub CEO faces questions from House Democrats over his stake in a hedge fund reselling tickets on his own marketplace

The top Democrat on the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has demanded answers from StubHub CEO Eric Baker over his ownership stake in a hedge fund that resells tickets on the StubHub platform.

Robert Garcia, the committee’s Ranking Member, set out the request in a letter to Baker on Friday (July 24).

Garcia said the committee’s Democrats are investigating whether Baker has manipulated ticket markets for his own benefit, and asked him to respond in writing by August 6.

“Reports that StubHub’s CEO may have profited from a ticket brokerage while running one of the nation’s largest ticket marketplaces are deeply troubling,” said Robert Garcia.

“If true, this is a blatant conflict of interest that raises serious questions about whether consumers were treated fairly. We are demanding answers because the American people deserve transparency,” Garcia added.

“Reports that StubHub’s CEO may have profited from a ticket brokerage while running one of the nation’s largest ticket marketplaces are deeply troubling.” Robert Garcia

The demand follows a CBC News investigation published on July 10 that drew on StubHub‘s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to report that Baker is part owner and managing director of Andro Capital, a fund that has resold tickets on the platform since 2008.

In the letter, Garcia wrote that the company “agreed to cover certain costs incurred by Andro in connection with ticket management services” in April 2024, citing StubHub‘s SEC filings.

He added that StubHub owed a separate Andro affiliate, Colloquy Capital, more than $3 million in proceeds in the first quarter of 2026.

The letter alleges that Baker “financed and profited from the very scalpers that are locking fans out of affordable ticket sales in the first place.”

It says Baker gave himself “preferential treatment on the StubHub platform” at the expense of consumers and smaller sellers.

Garcia said the committee’s Democrats are investigating whether Baker “manipulated markets” for his own benefit “while Americans are left paying higher costs in an unfair system.”

The allegations are unproven. Responding to the CBC News investigation, a StubHub spokesperson said the information had been “fully disclosed in StubHub’s public SEC filings, and we don’t have anything to add beyond what is in those filings.”

The congressional demand adds to the legal and regulatory pressure on StubHub since the CBC report.

Baker and StubHub were hit with a proposed class action in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on July 13.

The suit, brought by New York ticket buyer Louis Sanquini, alleges the company deceived buyers by marketing itself as a neutral “marketplace for fans to buy and sell tickets” while Baker held a stake in one of the professional sellers supplying it.

Garcia‘s letter cites government findings that professional resellers hold an advantage over ordinary buyers, and research estimating that mass scalpers account for as much as 70% to 80% of tickets sold on resale sites.

StubHub was founded in 2000 by Baker and operates its marketplace through the StubHub brand in North America and the viagogo brand internationally.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2025, in an IPO that priced at $23.50 a share and raised about $800 million.

StubHub processed approximately $9.2 billion in ticket transactions in 2025, according to the class-action complaint.

Garcia‘s letter asks Baker to detail StubHub’s listing, pricing and fulfillment practices for Andro Capital, its policies on employees reselling tickets, and its handling of related-party transactions.

It sets a deadline of August 6 for written responses, and was copied to committee Chairman James Comer.Music Business Worldwide