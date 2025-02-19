Spotify Singles franchise hits 10bn streams

Spotify‘s original recorded music franchise, Spotify Singles, has surpassed 10 billion streams worldwide.

The program invites artists re-record their existing songs and cover tracks of other artists at Spotify’s recording studios. Since its inception, Spotify Singles has become the platform’s longest-running original music program, featuring over 750 artists from 45 countries who have created more than 1,000 unique recordings.

To celebrate the milestone, Spotify is expanding access to its Stockholm Studio, opening its doors to artists from across Europe for the first time since its 2018 launch.

Italian rock star Damiano David, lead singer of Måneskin, christened the newly accessible studio with a Valentine’s Day cover of Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus‘ Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

The cover has already amassed over 7.8 million streams worldwide since its early February release, capturing audiences in the US, Mexico, France, Germany, and Brazil. The single has also been added to more than 100,000 editorial and personalized editorial playlists on Spotify.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the reopening of our Stockholm Studio, where it all began for us,” said Federica Tremolada, General Manager Europe at Spotify.

“This isn’t just about having another recording space; it’s a symbol of our dedication to the rich tapestry of creative diversity and the spirit of collaboration that thrives across Europe.”

The Singles program has produced several successful tracks including Harry Styles’ Girl Crush, which tops the list of most-streamed Singles from the program, followed by Luke Combs’ Dive, and Lewis Capaldi’s version of Billie Eilish’s when the party’s over.

“This isn’t just about having another recording space; it’s a symbol of our dedication to the rich tapestry of creative diversity and the spirit of collaboration that thrives across Europe.” Federica Tremolada, Spotify

Other standout recordings include Snoh Aalegra’s DO 4 LOVE, which became the first Grammy-nominated Spotify Single, and Kesha’s Holiday Road, the first to reach No. 1 on a Billboard chart.

“We are thrilled to have reached the 10 billion stream milestone for Spotify Singles,” said Bryan Johnson, Spotify’s International Head of Artist and Industry Partnerships. “Since 2016, the program has been an outlet for hundreds of artists to express themselves, engage their fans with new music, and connect with new listeners around the world.

“By opening up our award-winning Stockholm studio to artists, including emerging artists from all over Europe, we plan to enable even more beneficiaries of the program, while encouraging new opportunities for creative collaboration.”

The Stockholm Studio’s 2025 lineup already includes several projects, such as a Eurovision catalogue celebration and recordings by emerging artists like Spanish singer-songwriter Judeline, the French Victoires de la Musique winner in the emerging female artist category and the MME peoples’ choice-award-winner.

Some of the program’s most memorable moments, according to Spotify, include Ed Sheeran‘s cover of Baby One More Time, Céline Dion‘s duet of Wicked Game with Chris Isaak, and Mac Miller‘s recording of Dunno. The program has also hosted the first UK-Japan partnership featuring Rina Sawayama and CHANMINA.

The Singles program has also showcased Jon Batiste‘s jazz interpretation of Changes, The Lumineers‘ rendition of Have You Ever Seen the Rain, and Phoebe Bridgers‘ indie take on Friday I’m In Love.

The program has also produced recordings from stars globally like Mexico’s Ha*Ash, South Korea’s LeeHi, and India’s DJ Snake collaboration with Dhee.

“By opening up our Stockholm studio to artists all over Europe – commemorating our 10 billion stream milestone – we’re reaffirming Spotify’s enduring commitment to nurturing talent from Europe and beyond, giving artists the power to make a living from their art and share it with the world,” said Tremolada.

Music Business Worldwide