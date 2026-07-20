Spotify Premium users can now ‘talk to’ the app to choose music and learn about what they’re playing

Spotify Premium subscribers can now hold a back-and-forth conversation with the app to choose what they listen to.

The Stockholm-based company started rolling out the conversational feature in beta last Tuesday (July 14).

By typing or speaking, eligible Premium users can talk to Spotify across the app’s Home and Now Playing views on mobile, the company said in a blog post.

Spotify says the feature lets users “have a back-and-forth conversation to choose what’s playing, learn about the music you love, revisit your listening history, and go deeper on podcasts and audiobooks, all without leaving Spotify.”

To steer playback, a listener can ask the app to “Play some artists I haven’t heard before,” then narrow it with follow-ups such as “Add some Bad Bunny” or “make it more upbeat.”

Users can also tell Spotify to “save this song,” “add this to my queue,” or “follow this artist.”

The feature also works from the app’s Now Playing view, where Spotify can field questions about a track, album, artist or genre.

The company suggests prompts such as “What is the inspiration behind Dua Lipa‘s Radical Optimism?” or “When was this album released?”

On Spotify, the same approach extends to podcasts and audiobooks, and to a listener’s own habits, with prompts like “When did I first listen to this song?”

“The new conversational experience is part of our ongoing work to make Spotify more personal and useful for every listener, giving people more ways to get the most out of every moment,” the company said.

The feature is rolling out gradually to Premium users aged 18 and over in the U.S., Ireland and Sweden, across iOS and Android devices, in English.

“Like any beta, it’s a work in progress: responses won’t always be perfect, and your feedback directly shapes what comes next,” Spotify said.

Spotify did not detail the technology behind the feature in its announcement.

The company confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature draws on a mix of its own AI technology and models from multiple outside providers, depending on which works best for a given task.

The launch is the latest in a run of AI features from Spotify.

The company launched its AI DJ in 2023, using generative AI and a synthetic voice to play tracks alongside spoken commentary.

It later added voice requests to the DJ and, in December 2025, rolled out Prompted Playlist, a tool that turns text prompts into personalized playlists.

In October 2025, Spotify also brought its recommendations into ChatGPT, letting users pull up tracks and playlists through OpenAI‘s chatbot.

The new feature reverses that flow, keeping the conversation inside Spotify‘s own app.

Spotify‘s rivals have been building conversational and AI tools of their own.

YouTube Music has rolled out a feature called Ask Music, which it says lets users “turn an idea into a customized radio experience by describing what you want to hear.”

The Google-owned platform has separately tested an “AI music host” that adds spoken commentary between tracks, a rival to Spotify‘s DJ.

Spotify ended the first quarter of 2026 with 761 million monthly active users and 293 million Premium subscribers, according to results reported in April.Music Business Worldwide