Spotify integrates with UK’s Skiddle to connect streaming listeners with live events

UK-headquartered ticketing platform Skiddle has partnered with music streaming giant Spotify to integrate digital music consumption and live event attendance.

The partnership, announced Wednesday (April 9), allows Spotify users to discover concerts, club nights and festivals featuring their preferred artists directly through artist profiles.

Through the new feature, fans can access the platform’s ‘Events’ tab to browse upcoming performances, select dates, and purchase tickets through Skiddle without leaving Spotify.

“Our team has put a lot of work into bringing the Spotify integration to life, so it’s fantastic to see it now live,” said Duncan King, Skiddle’s Head of Festival and Partnerships. “This collaboration opens up an exciting new marketing channel for our partner promoters, seamlessly linking Skiddle’s intuitive platform with highly engaged music fans on Spotify.”

For event organizers, the integration will allow promoters to gain improved visibility and access to previously untapped audiences, said Skiddle.

“We envision a world where no Spotify listener misses a concert because they didn’t know it was happening.” Jon Ostrow, Spotify

Jon Ostrow, Head of BD and Live Music at Spotify, said, “We envision a world where no Spotify listener misses a concert because they didn’t know it was happening. Our partnership with Skiddle brings us closer to realizing that vision by making sure live music fans in the UK can discover more local concerts on Spotify across surfaces like our brand new Concerts Near You playlist.”

Event organizers can access the new integration by registering for Skiddle’s free Promotion Center account and listing their events on the platform.

The integration comes as companies in the tech sector increasingly leverage partnerships to offer more experiences for consumers. The Skiddle-Spotify integration joins existing partnerships that Skiddle has established with concert discovery platforms Songkick and Bandsintown.

“This is just the beginning – the first of many tech partnerships designed to help our promoters sell more tickets while making it easier than ever for fans to discover and book the gigs they love,” King said.

“We’re already integrated with Songkick and Bandsintown, and we’re continuing to expand our network of integrations to ensure events listed on Skiddle are visible in more places, to more people, at the right time.”

For Spotify, the partnership marks the latest in its efforts to offer more experiences to listeners. The streaming giant has been expanding its concert-related offerings in recent years.

In 2020, Spotify teamed up with concert discovery app Songkick, whose concert discovery service was acquired by Warner Music Group in 2017, to launch a virtual events listings feature on its platform.

In 2022, Spotify launched a new ‘Live Events’ feed, replacing its previous ‘Concert Hub’ feature. That same year, the company started testing direct concert ticket sales to fans through a dedicated ‘Spotify Tickets’ site.

However, Spotify faced challenges in its direct ticketing plans. The company scaled back its own ticketing initiatives in 2024, focusing on integrations with third-party companies. Spotify integrated Bandsintown listings that same year, in addition to its existing Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, Songkick, and AXS listings on the platform.

Meanwhile, Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino recently confirmed that the company is in ticketing talks with Spotify, Apple and Amazon.

“We’ve been working with all three of them [Spotify, Apple, and Amazon], trying to find a model that may work for us and them, and [we] assume they’re talking to others also,” Rapino said in February.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that Spotify’s long-anticipated ‘Super Pro’ tier could arrive this year with early access to concert tickets as one of its offerings, alongside AI-powered remix features and higher-fidelity audio.

Music Business Worldwide