Spotify hikes prices by up to 22% across Benelux countries

Spotify has implemented price increases for subscribers across Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The price hikes, first reported on by Billboard, come as the Swedish streaming giant continues to seek sustainable profit margins after reporting its first full year of operating profit in 2024.

In the Netherlands and Luxembourg, an individual subscription now costs €12.99 (USD $14.81 at the current exchange rate), up 18% from €10.99.

Family plans in these two countries also jumped 22% to €21.99 ($25.06) from the previous €17.99, while Spotify’s ‘Duo’ plan, which covers two accounts under one bill, also saw a 20% price increase to €17.99 ($20.50) from €14.99 in the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, Belgian subscribers face a more modest price increase, with individual plans rising 9% to €11.99 ($13.66) per month from €10.99, while family subscriptions climbed 17% to €20.99 ($23.91) from €17.99. The Duo plan in Belgium has been increased 13% to €16.99 ($19.34) from €14.99.

Student plans, traditionally offered at discounts to capture younger users, saw price hikes as well. Students across all three countries will now pay €6.99 ($7.96), a €1 increase from the previous €5.99.

The price increase in the Benelux region now exceeds the prices of Spotify’s services in larger neighboring economies. In comparison, individual plans in Germany and Spain remain at €10.99, while French subscribers pay €11.12 ($12.66). Switzerland, meanwhile, is priced higher at 13.95 CHF ($17.04) for an individual subscription.

This marks the second major price adjustment for Spotify in the Benelux region since July 2023 when the company rolled out price increases across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The latest adjustments follow similar moves in other regions over the past year. In April 2024, Spotify hiked prices in the UK, Australia, and Pakistan. That was followed by price increases in the US in June 2024 and in Canada in October 2024.

In the US, Premium subscribers now pay $11.99 for an individual plan, up from $10.99 in 2023, while Family plans have increased to $19.99 per month from $16.99. Premium Duo now costs $16.99 (up from $14.99), while Premium Student still costs $5.99 per month.

The price hikes come as Spotify is reported to be readying the launch of a so-called ‘Music Pro’ tier, which would include various ‘superfan‘ perks. In July last year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told analysts that the company was working on a pricier “deluxe” tier.

