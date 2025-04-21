Spotify expands concert discovery offerings with new Stager integration

Spotify has integrated with Dutch event management platform Stager, allowing venues and festivals to display their events directly on artists’ Spotify pages, doubling down on its concert discovery features.

Founded in 2012, Stager’s platform allows event organizers to offer ticketing services, planning software, and marketing tools. Stager disclosed the Spotify partnership in a recent LinkedIn post.

“We are expanding our system with a powerful new integration that will enable all our Stager users to list an artist’s upcoming event at their venue or festival directly on their Spotify artist page,” Stager said.

Stager says it facilitated performances for over 21,000 artists last year at venues and festivals using its platform.

The Spotify integration “now unlocks huge potential for event organizers to reach engaged audiences on Spotify and sell more tickets through Stager,” Stager added.

While Spotify has not released a formal announcement about the Stager partnership, the integration marks its latest expansion into the live music space. Earlier this year, Spotify partnered with ticketing platform Eventix, now Weeztix. The two companies partnered in February to host an exclusive presale for metal band Pantera. Spotify then rolled out a personalized ‘Concerts Near You’ playlist for users last month.

Earlier this month, Spotify partnered with UK-headquartered ticketing platform Skiddle to integrate digital music consumption and live event attendance. The partnership allows Spotify users to discover concerts, club nights and festivals featuring their preferred artists directly through artist profiles.

Spotify has been expanding its concert-related offerings in recent years. In 2020, Spotify teamed up with concert discovery app Songkick, acquired by Warner Music Group in 2017, to introduce a virtual events listings feature on its platform.

In 2022, Spotify launched a ‘Live Events’ feed, replacing its previous ‘Concert Hub’ feature. Also in 2022, the company began testing direct concert ticket sales to fans through a dedicated ‘Spotify Tickets’ site.

However, Spotify encountered difficulties with its direct ticketing initiatives. The company scaled back its own ticketing initiatives in 2024, shifting its strategy to integrations with third-party companies. Last year, Spotify added Bandsintown listings, complementing its existing Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, Songkick, and AXS listings on the platform.

Meanwhile, Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino recently confirmed that the company is in ticketing talks with Spotify, Apple and Amazon.

“We’ve been working with all three of them [Spotify, Apple, and Amazon], trying to find a model that may work for us and them, and [we] assume they’re talking to others also,” Rapino said in February.

Bloomberg had previously reported that Spotify’s long-anticipated ‘Super Pro’ tier could debut this year featuring early access to concert tickets among its offerings, alongside AI-powered remix capabilities and higher-fidelity audio.

Music Business Worldwide