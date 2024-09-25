Spotify expands AI Playlist feature to US, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand

Spotify has expanded its AI Playlist feature to four new markets,as part of its effort to attract more Premium subscribers.

This tool, which uses generative artificial intelligence to help users create personalized playlists, was first launched in beta in the UK and Australia in April. Now, the Swedish streaming company has extended the feature to users in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The AI Playlist feature allows users to generate custom playlists by entering specific text prompts. Users can refine their playlists further by adding more prompts. This makes it easier to curate music that matches their ideal vibe or mood, Spotify said. However, the tool, still in beta, does not yet support non-music-related prompts, such as current events or specific brands.

The expansion comes as Spotify seeks to better compete in the streaming market where rivals like Apple Music and Amazon Music continue to grow their user bases. Other tools offered by Spotify include ‘Daylist,’ which provides daily music recommendations, and ‘AI DJ,’ which creates playlists based on users’ listening habits.

Spotify’s subscriber base has continued to grow steadily, with the company reporting a 12% YoY increase in paying users as of the second quarter, to 246 million.

Spotify highlighted the role of playlists in music discovery, noting that the platform sees over 22 billion new artist discoveries every month. Two billion of these discoveries result in “more lasting connections between fans and artists,” Spotify said.

Since the initial launch of AI Playlist, Spotify said users have created “millions of playlists” in the UK and Australia. Some users have shared how AI Playlist has helped them craft playlists tailored to specific activities or moods, such as “upbeat pop music for a summer vacation” or “chilled electronic music.”

Spotify Premium users can find the AI Playlist feature in the “Your Library” section of the mobile app. By selecting the “AI Playlist” option, users can enter prompts or choose from suggested ones to create a customized playlist. The feature allows users to manage the selection by previewing, deleting, or refining songs using additional prompts.

“With this expansion, we’re excited to bring AI Playlist to more users so they can express themselves in creative ways and explore new music. We’ll keep iterating and innovating on this experience to better serve our listeners, so stay tuned for so much more to come,” Spotify said.

