Spotify expands AI DJ feature with voice-based music requests for Premium users

Spotify is testing voice-based music requests for its AI DJ feature, allowing Premium subscribers to verbally customize their listening sessions in real-time.

The planned enhancement, announced Tuesday (May 13), comes as the streaming giant revealed that engagement with the AI DJ feature has “nearly doubled over the past year.”

The new music requests feature, which will be available in over 60 markets where DJ is currently supported, will allow subscribers to make specific requests combining genre, mood, artist or activity preferences.

The feature currently works exclusively in English and remains limited to music content, with podcast and audiobook capabilities not yet supported.

Spotify said: “Serving up suggestions using AI and insights from our global editorial experts, DJ helps you uncover new tracks, rediscover old favorites, and connect deeply with the music you love.”

“By simply using your voice, you can now ask DJ to update your personalized listening session based on the music you want to hear at that moment, whether you’re looking for something to set the mood for date night or need some high-energy tracks to get you hyped for a party.”

The new release follows Spotify’s earlier AI Playlist tool that launched in beta in the UK and Australia in April last year and expanded to the US, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand in September.

The AI Playlist generator enables users to enter a text prompt from which the tool will generate music suggestions.

For instance, users will be able to type in prompts along the lines of “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character.”

The AI DJ, meanwhile, can handle prompts like, “Surprise me with some indie tracks I’ve never heard before,” or “Give me some electronic beats for a midday run.” Users can also request something like, “Play me some cry-in-the-car songs,” said Spotify.

The new feature comes amid a broader tech arms race among streaming platforms.

Competitor YouTube Music recently rolled out a feature called Ask Music, which lets users use AI “to turn an idea into a customized radio experience by describing what you want to hear.”

Spotify acknowledged the feature remains in beta, with ongoing refinements expected.

“We’re excited to give our listeners even more control and to continue evolving the DJ experience,” said Spotify.

In the first quarter of 2025, Spotify reported a 12% YoY jump in its Premium Subscriber base to 268 million, which it said was the “highest Q1 Subscriber net adds since 2020.”

The streaming giant’s operating income reached a record high of €509 million ($535.6 million), while revenue grew 15% YoY to €4.190 billion ($4.4bn).

