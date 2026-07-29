Spencer LeBoff appointed Head of Revenue at Matt Spetzler’s Pipeline

Pipeline, the financing platform serving the music industry and wider creative economy, has appointed Spencer LeBoff as its Head of Revenue.

Effective immediately, LeBoff will lead Pipeline‘s commercial strategy and its relationships with record labels, music publishers, distributors, artists and IP investment funds.

His appointment coincides with Pipeline‘s expansion into music publishing financing.

Pipeline completed its first publishing advance last week, and has now opened its advance products to the publishing community.

Based in Los Angeles, LeBoff will also oversee business development with banks, financing partners, and industry organizations, and will sit on Pipeline‘s Investment Committee.

Photo Credit: Brett Winter Lemon “He brings a rare combination of creative music industry experience, independent music expertise and structured finance, and understands the needs of rights holders across every part of the business.” Matt Spetzler, Pipeline

“Spencer is exactly the kind of leader we were looking for as Pipeline enters its next phase of growth,” said Matt Spetzler, Chairman of Pipeline.

“He brings a rare combination of creative music industry experience, independent music expertise and structured finance, and understands the needs of rights holders across every part of the business,” Spetzler added.

“As we continue expanding our work with labels, publishers, distributors, artists and investors, Spencer will lead many of those relationships and help shape the next generation of Pipeline‘s products and services.”

“Pipeline is solving a real problem for the people who actually own and manage rights,” said Spencer LeBoff.

“I’ve spent my career on both sides of that equation, signing writers and evaluating music assets and it’s rare to find a company positioned to serve labels, publishers, distributors, investment funds and artists all at once. The team has built something genuinely innovative, and I’m excited to help more rights holders access the capital and financial tools they need to grow,” LeBoff added.

“Pipeline is solving a real problem for the people who actually own and manage rights.” Spencer LeBoff, Pipeline

LeBoff joins Pipeline from Avex Music Group, where as Senior Vice President, Head of Publishing & Acquisitions, he helped establish the company’s catalog acquisition business, developed its credit facility and built its acquisition pipeline.

He led Avex‘s first catalog acquisition, buying the catalog of songwriter Marco Rodriguez, also known as Infamous, whose credits include Teddy Swims and Lil Wayne.

Before Avex, he was General Manager of Publishing at beatBread, where he launched and led the company’s songwriter advance and catalog acquisition division.

Earlier in his career, LeBoff held A&R roles at BMG Music Publishing and Warner Bros. Records.

Pipeline launched publicly in January, backed by Matt Spetzler‘s investment firm Jamen Capital and more than $200 million in capital.

Before founding Jamen Capital, Spetzler was a Partner and Co-Head of Europe at private equity firm Francisco Partners, where he helped lead its roughly $750 million majority acquisition of Kobalt Music Group in 2022.

Pipeline has said it aims to become the “largest funder of independent music globally”.

Since then, Pipeline has become Merlin‘s royalty financing partner, giving eligible members of the independent licensing agency access to funding against future royalty income.

It has also acquired valuation firm Clarty Partners to expand its data, technology and advisory capabilities.

Clarty was founded in 2023 by former BMG executives Stéphane Hubert and Pierre Suignard, who joined Pipeline to lead its investment underwriting division.

At launch, Pipeline said it would begin by working with labels and distributors before piloting with publishers and performing rights organizations.

With LeBoff‘s appointment and its move into publishing advances, the company now serves songwriters, publishers and publishing catalogs alongside its work in recorded music.

The hire is the latest step in Pipeline’s broader expansion.

In April, the company appointed Jennifer Scher as Chief Financial Officer, Jason Munro as General Counsel & Head of Business Affairs, and Jay Srivastav as Head of Data & Product, less than four months after its public launch.Music Business Worldwide