SoundExchange to launch registry for rightsholders to declare whether or not they want their recordings used by developers to train AI models

US performance rights organization SoundExchange says that it is developing a global artificial intelligence registry for sound recording creators and rights owners.

The plan is for the registry to allow rightsholders to either opt in or opt out of having their recordings used by developers to train AI models; and for AI developers to reference the database of “authorization declarations” before ingesting recordings to train their AI.

The PRO claims that the registry, which can be used by rightsholders on a voluntary basis, “will provide a much-needed resource for creators and rights owners to protect their rights related to the use of their content in AI models”.

SoundExchange expects the AI registry to launch in Q1 2025 an will use SoundExchange’s ISRC (international standard recording code) database.

The PRO noted that “while US law does not require such a reservation to protect creators’ rights, the global registry will be another tool to help AI companies properly handle their training data and to help facilitate similar protections in Europe and elsewhere”.

Record labels and other rights owners would also still be able to reserve rights individually with AI companies. In July, Warner Music Group sent a letter to tech companies declaring that its content can only be used to train AI with the music company’s permission. Sony Music Group sent a letter to some 700 AI developers and digital service providers (DSPs) in May.

SoundExchange is a founding member of the Human Artistry Campaign, a global alliance of more than 170 organizations.

SoundExchange is designated by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) to maintain US ISRCs and claims to operate the industry’s “largest sanctioned ISRC database”.

“The rapid proliferation of companies building and leveraging AI music models demands creators have an ability to declare easily whether or not they want their work used in that process,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange.

“Our driving mission is to simplify the music industry and protect the value of music. Because of our role in the music industry and our authoritative data, SoundExchange is in a unique and trusted position to create an AI sound recordings registry.

"We see this as another opportunity to bridge the information gap while keeping control in the hands of the creators and rights owners and providing AI companies with a centralized resource for researching consent."