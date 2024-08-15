Sony Music strikes deal with Duolingo to bring tracks from stars like Hozier and Meghan Trainor to music courses

Less than a year after launching its Music course, language learning app Duolingo has teamed up with Sony Music to enhance its offering by adding over 60 tracks from Sony‘s artists.

Dozens of tracks from artists such as Dove Cameron, Hozier, Meghan Trainor, and Whitney Houston will now be incorporated into the app’s music learning curriculum, allowing users to study and practice their music theory skills.

These include learning rhythm, differentiating notes, and locating notes on a piano. The course also focuses on helping users understand how to combine sounds to play familiar songs, read music, and train their ear to distinguish between different notes and sounds.

Duolingo launched its Music course offering in October 2023, letting users learn musical concepts by interacting with game-like exercises.

One of the key features of Duolingo’s expanded platform is that Music lessons will count towards users’ daily streaks, just like language lessons. This integration means that learners can continue to maintain their streaks and earn XP while studying music, which contributes to completing daily quests, unlocking achievements, and more.

“At Duolingo, we’re constantly looking for ways to make learning more effective and entertaining. We’re partnering with Sony Music, a leader in the music industry, to bring our learners a library of chart-topping songs they can learn to read and play,” said George Audi, Head of Business Development at Duolingo.

Jessica Shaw, Senior Vice President, Sync Licensing, Sony Music, added: “Partnering with Duolingo gives us the opportunity to bring our artists’ music to a new platform that promotes learning and cultural exchange.

“Music has the power to unite and inspire, and this partnership will help learners engage with music education in a meaningful and enjoyable way.”

The partnership with Sony Music comes as Duolingo surpassed 100 million monthly active users in Q2 2024, with 8 million paying subscribers.

“Our user growth accelerated, and we saw record levels of engagement. Over 20% of our DAUs now have streaks longer than a year,” Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Duolingo, said earlier this month.

While the Music course is limited to iOS devices, the executive told analysts during an earnings call earlier this month that it will be available to Android devices “in the next couple of months.”

“You’re going to see them on Android and that will make them grow more… we feel pretty good about the growth.”

