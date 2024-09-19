Sony Music Publishing wins Publisher of the Year at SESAC Music Awards for third straight year

Sony Music Publishing secured the Publisher of the Year award for the third consecutive year at the 2024 SESAC Music Awards.

Held in Los Angeles on Tuesday (September 17), the awards celebrated the top songwriters and publishers in the music industry.

SMP songwriter Jack Harlow claimed the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth year in a row, also taking home the Song of the Year award for his hit track Lovin On Me, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six straight weeks.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Publisher of the Year for the third year in a row, and to celebrate the incredible achievements of SMP songwriters.” Walter Jones, Sony Music Publishing

Other SMP songwriters honored at the awards included Dahi, Knox Morris, Melvin Hough, and Rivelino Woulter for their contributions to songs like Good Good by Usher and Summer Walker, 3D by Jung Kook and Jack Harlow, Not The 1975 by The Kooks, and SZA‘s Used.

“This award would not be possible without our songwriters – who keep us all going. I want to thank our hard-working team, and SESAC for this important honor. Congratulations, everyone!”

Other songwriters who took home awards at SESAC’s event include Ariana Grande, Green Day, Jimmy Napes, Fede Vindver, and Traci Hale.

The award marks the latest for Sony Music Publishing after being named BMI’s Pop Publisher of the Year for the seventh consecutive year in June.

