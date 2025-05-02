Sony Music Publishing wins 2025 Publisher of the Year at ASCAP Pop Music Awards

Sony Music Publishing and its songwriters were recognized for their achievements in pop music at ASCAP’s 2025 Pop Music Awards ceremony.

Sony Music Publishing was named ASCAP’s Pop Publisher of the Year for a ninth time at the event, which took place on Thursday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

At the event, SMP songwriters took home awards for their work across 28 of the past year’s top-performing songs.

This year’s winning pop songs include Stargazing (Myles Smith), Good Luck, Babe! (Chappell Roan, Dan Nigro), and Not Like Us, by Mustard.

The list of winning songs also includes I Am Not Okay (Ashley Gorley), Texas Hold ‘Em (Beyoncé, Nate Ferraro, Killah B), Made for Me (Jermaine Dupri), Stick Season (Noah Kahan) and many others.

SMP’s songwriter honorees include Ashley Gorley, BNYX, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Cheyenna, Cian Ducrot, Dan Nigro, Deputy, Emmanuel Arah, Evan Blair, Felly, J-Kwon, Jared Solomon, and Jermaine Dupri.

They also include Jesper “Junior” Mortensen, Jin Kirigaya, Jonah Roy, Killah B, Mustard, Myles Smith, Nate Ferraro, Nik D, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Terrance Davis, Theron Thomas, Tommy Richman and Usher.

Upon receiving the award, Sony Music Publishing President, Head of A&R Katie Welle said: “I’m in awe of the talent and the caliber of songs being recognized tonight and we are thrilled to accept ASCAP’s 2025 Publisher of the Year award.

“Thank you to the Sony Music Publishing team, huge congratulations to our honorees, and to all the creators in the room who are shaping music history – your songs carry the world through thick and thin; we are so lucky to work alongside you.”Music Business Worldwide