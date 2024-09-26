Sony Music Publishing renews global publishing deal with Latin Music superstar Edgar Barrera

Sony Music Publishing Latin has renewed its global publishing deal with Latin music superstar, Edgar Barrera.

The agreement with Barrera, a multi-Latin Grammy and Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer, recording engineer and musician, extends the company’s longstanding partnership with him, which began in 2014.

The news coincides with Barrera’s latest achievement as the top nominee for the 2024 Latin Grammy awards for the second year in a row, with a total of nine nominations in categories including Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year.

“I am very grateful and excited to extend my relationship with Sony Music Publishing, to start a new chapter on a journey that started 10 years ago,” said Edgar Barrera.

“Jorge and Jon have always supported all of my crazy ideas and given me a safe space to continue growing as a writer and music executive.” Edgar Barrera

“Jorge and Jon have always supported all of my crazy ideas and given me a safe space to continue growing as a writer and music executive.”

Described by SMP as “one of today’s most prolific hitmakers”, Edgar Barrera has written songs for artists including Maluma, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Ariana Grande, Yandel, Marc Anthony, Shakira, Camilo, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Christian Nodal, Grupo Frontera, Selena Gomez, and Manuel Turizo, to name a few.

With 21 Latin Grammys, some of his biggest hits include un x100to by Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny, La Bachata by Manuel Turizo, Hawái by Maluma, Mi Ex Tenia Razon by Karol G, Bam Bam by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, and more.

Barrera’s latest hits include Karol G’s Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Hot Latin Songs charts; Por Que Sera by Grupo Frontera and Maluma, which went No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart; Maluma’s Segun Quien ft. Carin Leon, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Regional Mexican charts; and more.

He also co-wrote four songs on Peso Pluma’s latest album EXODO, which has spent twelve weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums chart.

In the past year alone, Barrera landed seven No.1 singles on both the Billboard Latin Airplay and Regional Mexican Airplay charts, with those tracks racking up eight billion streams on Spotify, cumulatively.

“Edgar is one of the most hardworking, versatile, talented, and smart songwriters I’ve had the pleasure to work with, period.” Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing President & CEO, Latin America and U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia, said: “Edgar is one of the most hardworking, versatile, talented, and smart songwriters I’ve had the pleasure to work with, period.

“Most importantly, over the years I’ve learned that for Edgar it’s not about the accolades or the records or barriers that he breaks time and again – it is about the music.

“With that mindset, I know Edgar is possibly just getting started. We are beyond honored to be part of his team and can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Edgar Barrera was nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, making history as the only Spanish-language artist to appear in a general category at this year’s awards. His work also achieved GRAMMY wins in categories including Best Música Urbana Album (Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito).

Last year, Barrera also broke records by becoming the most nominated artist at the 2023 Latin Grammys and took home three awards including Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Additionally, he spent a record-setting 32 weeks as Billboard’s No. 1 Latin producer, was named BMI’s 2023 Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year and was a recipient of BMI’s Latin Impact Award.

Edgar Barrera was represented in this negotiation by his long-time counsel Brian Alvarez.Music Business Worldwide