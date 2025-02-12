Sony Music Publishing renews global deal with K-Pop specialist The Hello Group Publishing

The Hello Group Publishing and Sony Music Publishing Benelux have renewed a multi-year creative partnership.

The deal will see SMP provide global support to THG Publishing – the music publishing division of The Hello Group – across A&R, sync, licensing, and administration and will advance collaboration across Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific markets.

Launched in 2021, THG Publishing’s roster of songwriters and producers has placed numerous hits in the K-Pop and J-Pop markets.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and operating in London, Seoul, and most recently Mumbai and Dubai, THG’s recent chart successes include the 4x platinum single Smoothie by NCT Dream; More, Drop and Tag from INI’s multi-platinum EP MATCH UP; Shout Out by ENHYPEN; Lemonade, Black Clouds and Ay-Yo by NCT 127, and TWICE Japan’s lead single Dive.

Taylor Jones, CEO and Global Head of Creative at THG said: “Sony Music Publishing, with whom we have enjoyed a multi-year partnership, have been along with us for the ride as we’ve grown into a major force in SE Asia.”

Added Jones: “Michèle and her team provide us world-class support on an international level, have allowed our flexible operating ideas to flourish, and supported our trajectory in fast-growing international markets such as India, Middle East and of course, our continued traction in South Korea and Japan.

“We are excited to renew our deal with SMP, cementing our commitment to a long-term partnership.”

Michèle Hamelink, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing Benelux, added: “We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with The Hello Group’s amazing team and their impressive roster of songwriters.

“It has been a privilege to harness the power of SMP’s global infrastructure to support Taylor and his team in their amazing journey. Their success is a testament to their forward-thinking vision, and we’re excited to build upon the momentum we’ve created together.”

THG Publishing’s current roster of songwriters includes Alawn (Smoothie by NCT Dream and Eleven by IVE); Andy Love (Sacrifice by ENHYPEN, DIVE by TWICE and Blue Spring by TXT).

The roster also includes Calixte (Ay-Yo, Sticker by NCT 127), Rokman (Lemonade and Black Clouds by NCT 127), Benji Bae (Smoothie by NCT Dream, Lemonade by NCT 127, and Loud, More, Drop by INI) and David ‘Bangkok’ Anthony (Back 2 Luv, Colourz by EVERGLOW).

It also includes Waveshower (Shout Out by ENHYPEN and Bad Chemical by Xdinary Heroes); Carmen Reece (DIVE by Twice); Polar (Next Page by IVE); and Sapphire (Unity by Alan Walker).

New additions include Avery Walker, Nanee, Andrei Dan, Rodrigo Martins, Karan Kanchan, as well as published works from Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi, who achieved success with their collaboration Addicted [feat. Zerb & Ink] by The Chainsmokers & Zerb, and Salim-Sulaiman with the Steve Aoki remix of Chhaila featuring Shreya Ghoshal & Sunidhi Chauhan from Bhoomi 2024.Music Business Worldwide