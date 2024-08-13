Sony Music Masterworks acquires majority stake in immersive and live entertainment company, Black Sky Creative

Sony Music Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment has acquired a majority stake in Los Angeles-based Black Sky Creative, a company that specializes in producing immersive entertainment, experiential retail and live experiences.

Under the agreement, Black Sky, led by founder Jeff Delson will become part of Masterworks’ live division and focus on creating “scalable experiential properties” across music, social media, children’s entertainment, film, TV and gaming.

Delson, with his partners Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez, will continue to lead the company’s day-to-day operations and collaborate with Masterworks on the development of a range of new projects, working in close partnership with Masterworks’ President, Mark Cavell.

Black Sky’s recent projects include Stranger Things: The Official Store; AC/DC Official Dive Bar Takeover at the Power Trip Festival; the Olivia Rodrigo Tour Fan Experience; and Britney Spears – The Zone immersive fan experience.

This winter, Black Sky, in collaboration with Moonbug, will launch CoComelon Playdate based on the popular children’s show.

Sony Music Masterworks‘ agreement with Black Sky Creative is the latest in the company’s series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Its portfolio of companies includes Black Ink Presents, a Los Angeles-based creative design and production services company; Culture Creative, a production and project management team specializing in developing site-specific and bespoke projects in unique heritage and landscape settings, and Netherlands-based GEA Live, which designs, represents and produces shows and experiences based on prominent IP in music, film, television, anime and gaming.

Sony Music Masterworks’ network also includes companies like The Luna Entertainment Group, MAC Global, Proactiv Entertainment, Raymond Gubbay Ltd., RoadCo Entertainment, Seaview, Senbla, and Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints.

Mark Cavell, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Black Sky Creative to further grow our capabilities for developing unique live entertainment experiences around fans’ favorite artists, influencers, and film/TV characters.”

“Jeff Delson, Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez are imaginative entrepreneurs who are leading the way in creating captivating immersive environments and events that are increasingly sought after by audiences of all ages.” Mark Cavell

Added Cavell: “Jeff Delson, Lee Rosen and Shannon Ramirez are imaginative entrepreneurs who are leading the way in creating captivating immersive environments and events that are increasingly sought after by audiences of all ages.”

“We are thrilled to join Sony Masterworks and collaborate closely with Mark Cavell and the incredible entrepreneurial companies within the Masterworks family.” Jeff Delson, Black Sky Creative

Jeff Delson, founder of Black Sky Creative said: “We are thrilled to join Sony Masterworks and collaborate closely with Mark Cavell and the incredible entrepreneurial companies within the Masterworks family.

“Together, we are expanding the landscape of live entertainment by pioneering new compelling ways for fans to connect with their favorite IP.”Music Business Worldwide