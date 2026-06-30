Sony Music Indonesia and Sun Eater Group launch joint venture label LUNAR

Sony Music Indonesia and Sun Eater Group have launched a joint venture label called LUNAR.

The new label debuts with three Indonesian artists: Kecoud, Alee, and Nandoshi.

Announced on Tuesday (June 30), the venture pairs Sony Music‘s global distribution platforms and marketing with the artist development of Sun Eater Group, the Jakarta-based company that the partners describe as Indonesia’s leading independent music label.

Under the deal, LUNAR‘s artists gain access to Sony Music‘s global distribution platforms and marketing while retaining the creative autonomy and community-first development that Sun Eater Group is known for, according to the announcement.

The venture is designed to expand the regional reach of Indonesia‘s music, according to the companies.

Sun Eater Group has developed Indonesian acts including Hindia, Feast, Lomba Sihir, and Reality Club.

“Kecoud, Alee, and Nandoshi represent the exact type of genre defying artistry that LUNAR was created to champion, and we are excited by this partnership.” Muhammad Soufan (Munna), Sony Music Indonesia

“Indonesia is currently home to one of the most vibrant and digitally active music communities in the world,” said Muhammad Soufan (Munna), General Manager, Sony Music Indonesia.

“Partnering with Sun Eater Group to form LUNAR, combines our reach with authentic, grassroots creative curation.

“Kecoud, Alee, and Nandoshi represent the exact type of genre defying artistry that LUNAR was created to champion, and we are excited by this partnership.”

“LUNAR was born from a desire to create a progressive space that respects the pace of artistic growth,” added Kukuh Rizal Arfianto, Founder and CEO of Sun Eater Group.

“Partnering with Sony Music was a natural choice because they share our ‘artist-first’ DNA. Together, we are offering these artists the best of both worlds: the agility and heart of an indie label with the incomparable reach of a global leader.”

Together, we are offering these artists the best of both worlds: the agility and heart of an indie label with the incomparable reach of a global leader.” Kukuh Rizal Arfianto, Sun Eater Group

Kecoud, whose music draws on his East Java roots, said that “being given the opportunity to grow with people who truly believe in that vision means a lot.”

Alee said he wants his sound to “travel farther than I never thought possible.”

Nandoshi added: “I want my music to make people feel understood and emotionally moved, and I’m excited to dream even bigger with LUNAR while staying grounded in who I am as an artist.”

Sun Eater Group, founded in 2019, is a music and entertainment company whose operations span a record label, talent management, and music publishing.

The group operates sub-labels including Satutone and Greedy Dust, home to Dongker.

Sony Music Group has expanded across Southeast Asia, opening a regional headquarters in Singapore in 2022 that houses Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, and The Orchard.

In January 2025, the IFPI launched official weekly charts across six Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia.

Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing entertainment and media markets globally, according to the announcement, buoyed by high digital adoption and a young consumer base.Music Business Worldwide