Sony Music sues Udio again, asserting over 30,000 recordings a judge barred the major from adding to its original case

Sony Music Entertainment has filed a second copyright infringement lawsuit against Udio, asserting 30,117 sound recordings it says the AI music company copied without permission to train its generative AI models.

The complaint, obtained and first reported by MBW, was filed on Monday (July 20) in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. You can read it in full here.

It follows a June 29 ruling in which the same court denied Sony‘s bid to add more than 30,000 of those recordings to its existing case against Udio.

The suit is brought by Sony Music Entertainment alongside nine affiliated labels, including Arista Records, LaFace, and others.

Sony and its subsidiaries first sued Udio in June 2024, in litigation coordinated by the RIAA on behalf of the major labels.

Discovery in that original case allowed Sony to inspect Udio’s training data and identify hundreds of thousands of its recordings using audio fingerprinting, according to the new complaint.

The 30,117 works asserted in the new suit are a subset of those matches, which the labels describe as “only a small portion” of the recordings Udio infringed.

In its June 29 ruling, the court denied Sony leave to add the recordings to the original case but recognized that “Plaintiffs have the right to seek to stop infringement of, and recover damages for, all copyrighted works.”

The court held only that “there is no requirement that it be done in [that] lawsuit,” language Sony cites as the basis for filing the new action.

“Udio’s belated embrace of licensing only underscores the unlawfulness of its decision to copy Plaintiffs’ copyrighted sound recordings, without a license, in the first place.” Sony Music complaint against Udio

In answering the original complaint, Udio admitted that its models were “constructed by showing the program a vast amount of different kinds of sound recordings,” and that those recordings “presumably included recordings whose rights are owned by the Plaintiffs in this case.”

The new complaint also carries claims that Udio obtained many of the recordings by “stream ripping” them from YouTube using the tool YT-DLP, circumventing the platform’s technological protections.

Udio has acknowledged obtaining audio data from YouTube for use as training data, while arguing that its use of copyrighted music amounts to fair use.

Since launching, Udio has struck licensing deals with rightsholders including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, Kobalt, Believe and the National Music Publishers’ Association, according to the complaint.

Sony is the only major music company yet to reach a licensing agreement with Udio, having declined to settle where Universal and Warner did.

The complaint argues that Udio’s “belated embrace of licensing” underscores what the labels call the unlawfulness of copying their recordings without a license “in the first place.”

The suit brings three claims: infringement of post-1972 recordings, infringement of pre-1972 recordings protected under the Music Modernization Act, and circumvention of technological measures under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Sony is seeking statutory damages of up to $150,000 per work infringed, plus up to $2,500 for each act of circumvention, along with an injunction.

Udio, developed by Uncharted Labs, was founded by former Google DeepMind researchers and launched its service in April 2024, and is led by co-founder and CEO Andrew Sanchez.

The complaint frames Udio’s conduct as “a mad dash to become the dominant AI music generation service,” stating the company has “flouted the rights of copyright owners in the music industry” since the day it launched.

Udio’s rival Suno continues to face parallel copyright infringement claims from Universal Music Group and Sony Music in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Warner Music Group, a former co-plaintiff, exited that case after settling with Suno in November 2025, leaving Universal and Sony as the remaining major-label plaintiffs.

In the Suno case, Universal and Sony are seeking to add 61,026 recordings, more than double the 30,117 at issue in the Udio complaint.Music Business Worldwide