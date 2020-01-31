Songwriter & producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor inks global deal with Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global co-publishing agreement with award-winning songwriter and producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor.

The deal includes all future work of McGregor’s, who has produced and written songs for a string of noted artists, including Drake, Ne-Yo, Estelle, Sean Paul, Lianne La Havas, and Shakira, among others.

Son of legendary reggae artist Freddie McGregor, the Kingston, Jamaica native first made his mark on the “riddim” scene at age 15, co-writing the Mavado hit, Weh Dem Ah Do.

McGregor went on to produce a majority of Sean Paul’s 2009 album, Imperial Blaze, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rap and Reggae Albums charts and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

The 3X multi-platinum Drake’s single, Controlla went on to win Best Rap Song at the 2017 ASCAP Awards, peak at No.1 on the U.S. Rhythmic chart, and garner over 628 million streams to date.

McGregor has contributed to Grammy nominated and/or winning albums from Drake, Shakira, Damian Marley, Lianne La Havas, Mali Music, and Chronixx.

“Stephen has been one of the most ingenious and influential songwriters and producers on the reggae/dancehall scene for more than a decade.” Guy Moot & Ryan Press, Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music’s Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot, and President of A&R, US, Ryan Press, said: “Stephen has been one of the most ingenious and influential songwriters and producers on the reggae/dancehall scene for more than a decade.

“His critically acclaimed, chart-topping work has taken him far beyond his Jamaican roots and made him much in demand by hitmakers across the globe.

“He’s only scratched the surface of his amazing talent, and all of us at WCM are looking forward to being part of his musical journey.”

“It’s an honor to get a chance to work alongside Guy, Ryan, Shani and the rest of their amazing team who share the same passion to create timeless moments through music.” Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

McGregor added: “It’s an honor to get a chance to work alongside Guy, Ryan, Shani and the rest of their amazing team who share the same passion to create timeless moments through music.

“Guy has believed in me from the beginning, and he truly cares about the music itself – beyond just the numbers. I’m excited and ready to make history with the Warner Chappell team.”

Music Business Worldwide