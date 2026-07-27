Snapchat now lets users share and save Spotify songs via Snap Map, used by 450m people a month

Social media platform Snap has launched Now Playing on Snap Map, a feature that lets Snapchat users share the music they are listening to with their friends.

The company announced the feature on Monday (July 27), with Spotify the first service it supports.

On Snap Map, users can see what their friends are playing in real time.

Snap Map is used by more than 450 million people each month, according to Snap.

Once they link a Spotify account, Snapchatters can choose who sees their listening activity.

They can also discover songs through the people they talk to, and save tracks to Spotify from Snap Map, Spotlight and Sound Pages.

“Now Playing adds a new layer of expression and discovery to Snap Map, helping Snapchatters share the soundtrack to their day and find new music through the people they already know.” Manny Adler, Snapchat

“Music is one of the most personal ways people express themselves, and it becomes even more meaningful when it brings friends closer,” said Snapchat Head of Music Manny Adler.

“Now Playing adds a new layer of expression and discovery to Snap Map, helping Snapchatters share the soundtrack to their day and find new music through the people they already know.”

Tapping a track on the Map opens options to explore Spotlight videos that use the same sound, play the song on Spotify, or save it to a listener’s Liked Songs.

Users of Snapchat can also save songs to Spotify directly from Spotlight videos and Sound Pages.

Snapchat has let users open songs on streaming services such as Spotify since it launched its Sounds feature in October 2020.

Now Playing adds the ability to link a Spotify account to Snapchat and save tracks to it.

A Spotify account can be linked through the Map, Sounds, friend profiles or the app’s Settings menu.

Once linked, users can set their Now Playing status to share with all friends, only friends they share their location with, a select group, or no one.

The launch extends a run of social and sharing features from Spotify over the past year.

The streaming service launched an in-app direct messaging feature in August 2025, giving Free and Premium users aged 16 and over a dedicated space to share songs, podcasts and audiobooks.

To share content, Spotify users tap the share icon while playing a track, then pick from a list of people they have interacted with in the app.

Those messages support text and emojis, and Spotify users can opt out of them in the app’s settings.

In January 2026, Spotify added a listening activity feature to Messages that shows users what their friends are playing in real time.

That feature is opt-in, and lets Spotify users add a friend’s track to their library, start playback or react with emojis.

The same update introduced a Request to Jam option, letting users invite friends into live listening sessions from message threads.

Spotify launched its Jam group-listening feature, which lets up to 32 people build a playlist together in real time, in September 2023.

Daily users of Jam have more than doubled year-over-year, the company said.

Nearly 40 million users had sent about 340 million messages through the messaging feature by early 2026, according to Spotify.

At the time, Spotify said its in-app messaging was meant to complement sharing on platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, rather than replace it.

Now Playing is available now in markets where Spotify and Snapchat both operate, with Canada to follow.

Elsewhere in the social media landscape, TikTok has run its own save-to-streaming tool, Add to Music App, since 2023.

It lets users save songs they discover on TikTok to services including Spotify.

The feature was used to save more than 6 billion tracks in the year to April 2026, according to TikTok.Music Business Worldwide