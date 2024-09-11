Savan Kotecha, who penned songs for Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, among the founders of Indian songwriter incubator Outwrite

Grammy-nominated songwriter and record producer Savan Kotecha, known for his chart-topping hits with artists like Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, has co-founded a Mumbai-based incubator for songwriters.

Outwrite was founded in collaboration with Indian talent management company REPRESENT, led by Aayushman Sinha, and songwriter and A&R executive, Murtuza Gadiwala. The new company seeks to “bridge the gap between Indian and international music standards,” with India poised to become a major player in the global music industry.

The incubator will offer a range of services, including music business education, legal support, music curation, songwriting camps, and project management. Outwrite will also handle publishing and negotiation for songwriters, ensuring they receive proper credit and compensation for their work. The company aims to facilitate collaborations with international artists, allowing Indian creators to expand their influence beyond domestic markets.

“Helping bring India’s incredible pool of songwriting talent to the world’s stage has become a lifelong passion of mine. For the majority of my over 20-year career, I was the only ‘Indian guy’ in the room. I’m eager to help change that,” Kotecha said.

Grammy-nominated Kotecha is known for his collaborations with artists such as The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, One Direction, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and more. With multiple awards and nominations under his belt, including an Oscar and Golden Globe nod, Kotecha has co-written mega-hits such as The Weeknd’s Can’t Feel My Face, Ariana Grande’s Problem, and One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful.

“For the majority of my over 20-year career, I was the only ‘Indian guy’ in the room. I’m eager to help change that.” Savan Kotecha, Outwrite

In late 2019, Kotecha sold a catalog of 49 of his songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund for an undisclosed fee. Kotecha has expanded his business ventures in recent years, investing in the Swedish sound technology company Audiodo in 2022, and in record label and A&R tool Snafu in 2021. He also co-founded publishing company S2 Songs with Sonny Takhar, CEO of KYN Entertainment. S2 Songs partnered with Universal Music Publishing Group for global administration in 2019.

Kotecha says he sees Outwrite as a chance to bring Indian songwriters and producers to the global stage.

“The songwriting and producing talent in India is unparalleled. Everything starts with a song, and Outwrite will provide these gifted creatives with the resources, guidance, and platform they need to succeed globally, while also raising the bar for music publishing standards in India. We aim to address persistent issues such as unfair payouts and splits, lack of proper credits, and limited knowledge of rights in India, ensuring that Indian songwriters and producers receive the recognition and compensation they deserve.”

“Our goal is to incubate talent, bridge gaps, and drive both financial and collaborative growth for the next generation of artists.” Aayushman Sinha, REPRESENT/Outwrite

Outwrite’s co-founder and CEO of REPRESENT, Aayushman Sinha, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Outwrite is born out of the necessity to empower the unseen heroes of the music world – those who craft the songs and sounds that define our lives. Our goal is to incubate talent, bridge gaps, and drive both financial and collaborative growth for the next generation of artists.”

The incubator will be led by Murtuza Gadiwala, a 23-year-old Indian artist and business professional who leads A&R and Label Services and is part of the marketing team at REPRESENT. As a songwriter, he has collaborated with numerous artists and penned over 35 songs. He has been involved in projects with artists like Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, Jay Sean, Kayan, KSHMR, Lost Stories, Yashraj, Zaeden and more.

Commenting on Outwrite’s launch, Gadiwala said, “We’ve noticed a significant gap in the Indian music industry where many professionals, whether songwriters, producers, or managers, aren’t fully aware of how music publishing works or what they rightfully deserve. As a songwriter myself, I’ve seen firsthand how outdated this system can be.

“Outwrite was born from a desire to change this narrative. When I shared the idea with Aayushman, he immediately saw the potential, and with Savan’s expertise on board, we’re incredibly excited to take our writers to the global stage. Our mission is to ensure they receive everything they rightfully deserve and more.”

Music Business Worldwide