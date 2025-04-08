Sabrina Carpenter named ‘icon’ for Fortnite Festival Season 8

Popstar and two-time Grammy winner Sabrina Carpenter has been announced as the “icon” for Epic Games’ Fortnite Festival Season 8.

The season kicks off Tuesday (April 8). Players will be able to unlock Carpenter’s Juno and Nonsense Jam Tracks via the Season 8 Music Pass and access more of her tracks in the Shop.

Carpenter joins other artists who have been featured as “icons” on Fortnite including The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Metallica. The Sabrina Carpenter x Fortnite integration arrives as the artist enjoys breakthrough success, including her recent Grammy wins and string of chart-topping singles.

Espresso, from Carpenter’s 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, won the Best Pop Solo Performance award at the recent Grammys. The track has so far exceeded 2 billion streams on Spotify. Please Please Please, another song from the album, has so far amassed 1.4 billion streams on Spotify.

Players can access Sabrina Carpenter-themed content across Fortnite. The Season 8 Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks, unlocks her Juno and Nonsense tracks, along with a Sabrina Carpenter Outfit featuring a yellow babydoll costume inspired by her recent tour wardrobe. Epic collaborated with Victoria’s Secret, celebrity stylist Jared Ellner, and jewelry brand Maison Raksha on the digital recreation.

For fans, additional Carpenter content is available in the Fortnite Shop, including a separate “Tour-Ready Sabrina Carpenter” outfit with multiple styles and “Emotes” choreographed to her songs Taste and Please Please Please.

A Sabrina Carpenter-inspired SC Electric Guitar is also unlockable in the Pass and fans can unlock its red Blush Style, or another sparkly SC Guitar as a premium reward.

Beyond the Sabrina Carpenter integration, Season 8 introduces several other features to Fortnite Festival. Players can now layer up to four loops simultaneously when jamming with friends. Epic said it has also refined the audio-visual setup and added support for multiple audio setup profiles.

Another new social feature allows players to perform alongside bandmates based on outfits from their favorites list.

For content creators, Epic is offering a seven-day window at the start of Season 8 to monetize videos featuring eligible Sabrina Carpenter songs, provided their YouTube and Support-A-Creator accounts are linked. After that, Epic said, “No takedown notifications should occur during or after the seven days.”

In 2023, Epic Games announced that creators of eligible Fortnite “islands” and experiences will receive a share of revenue based on engagement with their published content. Under Fortnite’s new Creator Economy 2.0 program, Epic will place 40% of the net revenue from Fortnite’s Item Shop and related real-money purchases into the engagement pool.

Fortnite has been banking on artists to grow its user base. As MBW explained in a 2018 article, the online game provides new ways for music fans to engage and support their favorite artists.

In December 2024, Fortnite drew 14.3 million concurrent players for its ‘Remix: The Finale’ virtual concert, which featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, Eminem, and a posthumous tribute to Juice WRLD. The attendance surpassed the previous record of 12.3 million concurrent players for a Travis Scott concert in 2020.

It also surpassed the records set by the Snoop Dogg & Ice Spice at Times Square event last year, the Big Bang event featuring Eminem concert in 2023 and the Doctor Doom fight in 2024.

