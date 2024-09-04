Sabrina Carpenter co-writer John Ryan signs global publishing deal with Warner Chappell

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with hit songwriter John Ryan, who most recently partnered with pop star Sabrina Carpenter on her album, Short n’ Sweet.

Ryan co-wrote and produced six songs on Carpenter’s album Short n’ Sweet, which debuted at No.1 this week on the Billboard 200, marking Carpenter’s first time at the top of the US album chart.

Ryan also recently teamed up with Thomas Rhett on his latest album, About A Woman, as well as with Teddy Swims on his single The Door.

Over the past decade, Ryan worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Maroon 5, and Niall Horan, among many others.

According to WCM, John Ryan, originally from Rochester, NY, wrote his first song in third grade and learned to play the guitar and piano at a young age.

He continued writing throughout his childhood and later attended the Berklee College of Music, where he fronted two bands, penned his own material, and began producing music. After graduating in 2010, Ryan moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career as a professional songwriter and producer.

In 2012, he landed his first big cut with One Direction’s hit single Story of My Life, which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts and has been streamed over a billion times.

To date, his catalog has surpassed 30 billion streams.

Ryan has collaborated with superstars like Sabrina Carpenter on Feather – which earned Carpenter her first No. 1 hit on Top 40 radio – and because i liked a boy.

He also worked with One Direction on Drag Me Down, Night Changes, and Steal My Girl, Thomas Rhett on Look What God Gave Her and Beautiful As You, and Cold (feat. Future), and with Niall Horan on Slow Hands and Heaven.

John Ryan said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Ryan, Gabz, Katy, and the rest of the WCM team. They’ve been incredibly supportive of my songwriting since day one, and I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career as a Warner Chappell writer.”

WCM SVP, A&R, Katy Wolaver and VP, A&R, Gabz Landman, added: “We are so honored to be working with John Ryan and his wonderful team.

“We have viewed John as an extension of Warner Chappell for many years due to the continued success he has shared with our roster and look forward to even more wins with him on the team.”

WCM President, North America, Ryan Press, added: “John’s career as a pop powerhouse is inevitable.

“The way he connects with artists and his songs resonate with listeners underscores that talent, and there are many more great songs to come.”Music Business Worldwide