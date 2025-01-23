Robin Ch’i named MD of Warner Music Hong Kong, as Gordon Lee retires after 20 years in the role

Warner Music Hong Kong has appointed Robin Ch’i as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.

Gordon Lee, an industry veteran who has served as Managing Director since 2003, will be retiring after two decades in the role.

WMG said on Thursday (January 23) that Lee leaves behind “a remarkable legacy that has helped shape the company into a key player in the Asian music industry”.

Robin Ch’i will report to Simon Robson, who oversees Warner Music Group’s recorded business in the APAC region until a permanent appointee is chosen.

As part of the transition, Lee will work closely with Ch’i and will stay with Warner Music Hong Kong until the end of March to support.

Lee was instrumental in establishing Warner Music Hong Kong’s artist management department, developing the careers of artists, including Janice Vidal, Khalil Fong, Pakho Chau, and more recently, Dear Jane, Kaho Hung, MC Cheung Tin-Fu, and Panther Chan.

According to Warner, Lee’s tenure was marked “not only by artistic achievements, but also by notable financial growth,” with the company reporting to have grown its revenue by 2.5 times in the last five years.

Robin Ch’i steps into the role after a 15-year career on the label side at Warner Music Group (WMG), starting as an A&R Manager and most recently serving as Director, A&R, Brand and Business.

Prior to that, he worked for four years as a creative executive at Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of WMG.

Warner said that the exec “has been integral to scouting new talent and the artistic development of recording artists, while also managing brand and business strategies for a well-rounded approach to artist growth”.

“I’m grateful to everyone at Warner Music Group, especially my dedicated team, whose support has been invaluable.” Gordon Lee

Gordon Lee said: “Music has always been a source of magic for me; it’s not just my career, but a passion that enriches my life. I’m grateful to everyone at Warner Music Group, especially my dedicated team, whose support has been invaluable.

“I also want to thank our artists for their trust, allowing us to help them realize their dreams. I have personally chosen Robin as my successor; he has been closely involved in the development of many artists and the business alongside me, and I am confident he will excel in this role.”

“I look forward to building on Gordon’s incredible legacy and continuing to support our talented artists as they pursue their dreams.” Robin Ch’i

Robin Ch’i added: “I’m eager to take on this challenge and lead Warner Music Hong Kong forward.

“I look forward to building on Gordon’s incredible legacy and continuing to support our talented artists as they pursue their dreams.”

“Gordon’s impact on the music industry is significant, and we are thankful for his dedication.” Simon Robson, WMG

Simon Robson said: “Gordon’s impact on the music industry is significant, and we are thankful for his dedication.

“We are sure that Robin will lead the company with the same passion and commitment, ensuring we continue to support artists and innovate in this dynamic industry.”

Elsewhere at WMG globally, Takeshi Okada was recently appointed as the new President and CEO of Warner Music Japan.

Okada succeeded Kaz Kobayashi, who announced in September that he would be stepping down from the President and CEO roles.Music Business Worldwide