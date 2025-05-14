Rob Stevenson, Matt Signore launch new label ALTER, backed by Firebird

Respected A&R executive Rob Stevenson and Label Ops executive Matt Signore have launched a new record label called ALTER MUSIC.

The new label has entered into a joint venture partnership with Firebird Music Holdings, a company founded by industry veterans Nat Zilkha and Nathan Hubbard.

According to the official announcement, the partnership between ALTER and Firebird will “accelerate the growth” of the new indie label through “financial, analytical, and strategic support to build a compelling roster of artists”.

It added: “Backed by 30 years of A&R experience, ALTER is dedicated to building a collaborative environment between artist and label, so artists can focus 100% on music”.

Stevenson and Signore were both previously in leadership roles at 300 Entertainment.

Commenting on the partnership wth ALTER, Zilkha said: “Rob Stevenson, Matt Signore, and the ALTER team are true innovators who are creating a dynamic new home for artists with a long term approach to helping build meaningful careers.”

Added Zilkha: “The team at Alter possesses exactly the kind of creative and business acumen we look for in our partners. We’re excited to harness the power of the Firebird ecosystem to elevate Alter to new heights.”

The partnership with ALTER marks the latest for acquisitive Firebird, which was founded in 2022 by former Ticketmaster CEO Nathan Hubbard and ex-KKR partner Nat Zilkha, with Raine Group as its lead investor.

In January, Firebird inked what it described as a “transformational deal” with British artist Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison).

Firebird, which claims to be the “engine that powers over 1,000 artists worldwide”, has picked up stakes in a number of music and music-adjacent companies over the past couple of years.

In September 2022, MBW exclusively revealed that the US company had acquired a minority stake in Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Management.

Two months later, we discovered that Firebird had bought a significant stake in UK-headquartered Transgressive Records.

In June 2023, Firebird revealed, via an article in Billboard, that it had also acquired stakes in Ntertain, Mick Management, Nashville-based music publisher Tape Room Music, UK-based One Two Many Music, and UK-based dance music label Defected.

Nat Zilkha told Billboard at the time that although Firebird had struck some minority-equity transactions, “most of [the deals we have done] is buy majority stakes”.

In June 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company had raised more than $400 million from investors including Goldman Sachs, KKR and Pritzker Organization.

In September 2024, the company struck up a joint venture with Los Angeles-based artist management company Hills Artists.

“We’re creating ALTER Music to simultaneously support an artist’s ongoing creative vision and build their business on a solid foundation, so music can be fun again,” said Rob Stevenson, Founder of ALTER Music.

“Our goal is to provide artists with maximum optionality as they grow as people and creators. We believe A&R is more than watching stream counts, great artists are more than content, and fans are more than consumers.

“Analyzing data is critical to point you in the right general direction, but it will never get you to the destination by itself. For long term success, our instincts, creative thinking, and clear communication all play key roles.”

A&R veteran Rob Stevenson joined 300 Entertainment in 2020, and exited following the label’s sale to Warner Music Group.

Prior to joining 300, from 2011 onwards, Stevenson was EVP at Republic Records.

At Republic, he signed notable artists like Gotye, who released the Grammy-winning global smash Somebody That I Used to Know.

Stevenson also spearheaded the A&R team at Republic that signed artists such as Of Monsters and Men, James Bay, Amine, and Post Malone.

The exec also spent a number of years working at Island Def Jam, where he signed and guided the careers of artists such as The Killers, Fall Out Boy and Sum 41. In 2008, Stevenson moved on to Virgin Records America, where he was appointed President of A&R.

In that role, he oversaw the A&R team responsible for releases such as Katy Perry’s blockbuster multi-platinum-selling album, Teenage Dream, as well as other major records from LCD Soundsystem, The Decemberists and Alice In Chains. Stevenson also worked with The Beastie Boys.

ALTER Music’s roster includes British singer, songwriter and actress Naomi Scott, whose recent starring roles include Smile 2, and who is now working on an upcoming project with creative collaborator Lido.

The roster also includes Belfast-based post-punk/electronic duo Chalk, who have just completed a sold out run of headline shows in Europe, are about to embark on a full festival slate this summer, and plan to release their debut album next Spring;.

The roster also also features Berlin-based Chinese-German alternative artist LIA LIA who recently starred in Anne Imhof’s NYC performance art installation DOOM: House of Hope/

NYC-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Gus Dapperton is also on the ALTER roster, as is San Diego “skater-turned-artist” Brent de la Cruz, whose first EP NOIR and viral teaser trailer has garnered 1M views and has an LP coming this fall.Music Business Worldwide